Tony Romo Shares His Silver Lining After Mutually Parting Ways With CBS

Tony Romo and CBS have agreed to mutually part ways, the network announced Friday, ending the analyst’s nearly decade-long run in the booth.

“CBS Sports and Tony Romo have mutually agreed to part ways,” CBS said in a statement, according to Richard Deitsch. “We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him the best moving forward.”

Romo released a statement of his own on behalf of his PR team:

“I’m proud of what I accomplished at CBS Sports over the last nine years. I approached my role as a game analyst the way I’ve approached everything in my life–with a desire to win and be the best that I can be.

“I'm going to use this time to take a break, something I've never done before, and focus on my health and my family before moving on to my next opportunity. I am grateful for my time with CBS Sports and for the continued support of my family and friends, as well as the NFL community and fans.”

News of Romo’s exit from the network comes just over two months after he was arrested in Milwaukee in July on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence (OWI), to which he plead no contest last month. Romo had to pay a $784 fine and had his driving privileges revoked for six months, among other disciplinary consequences. Following his arrest, CBS placed him on leave “until further notice.” In Romo’s stead, the network promoted J.J. Watt to the No. 1 NFL broadcast team alongside play-by-play commentator Jim Nantz.

In light of the news, Watt will keep working with Nantz, per CBS.

“JJ Watt will continue to partner with Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on our lead NFL [announcer] team for the rest of the season,” the network’s statement read. “All other teams remain the same, including Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker and Evan Washburn.”

NEWS: Tony Romo and CBS Sports have parted ways. pic.twitter.com/TZfpoLmIr9 — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) October 2, 2026

Romo, 46, has served on CBS’ top broadcasting team since 2017. He called three Super Bowls with Nantz, including Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 in which the Chiefs defeated the 49ers. The former Cowboys quarterback had four years remaining on the 10-year, $180 million deal he signed with CBS in 2020.

Romo and CBS Sports reached a financial settlement before Friday’s announcement, according to Andrew Marchand and Mark Puleo of The Athletic. The two sides avoided going to court, per Marchand and Puleo, which appears to indicate that Romo will be paid a sizable portion of the remaining money he was owed ($72 million).

Back when CBS placed him on indefinite leave in early September, Romo shared a candid statement on social media in which he revealed his “over-reliance on alcohol.”

“This morning, I faced a recent personal failure by pleading no contest to a civil offense for OWI in Wisconsin. I own this completely,” Romo wrote on Instagram.

“Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than I expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain. That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol.

“As I have taught my three young sons: when you fall short, you stand up and take full responsibility. That is an important first step. The harder and more important step is examining the path that brought you here and making the changes necessary to move forward. That path requires honesty. None of this is an excuse. These are my failures, and I take responsibility for them.”

Romo ended by saying he plans to turn his attention to his health and family and asked for privacy during this period. He added that he expected to return to CBS “in time,” but it’s now clear that the network is moving on without him.