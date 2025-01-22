Four-Legged Animal Athletes Take Residence in Denver for Nearly Two Weeks
With 10 days of rodeo action and 16 performances, the National Western Stock Show (NWSS) has cowboys in and out of one of the largest cities in Colorado for days. While the boys pack up and head down the trail, the four-legged animal athletes that help carry them to victory take residence in Denver for nearly two weeks.
From all over, these are the stock contractors that have joined forces yet again to put on the 117th annual NWSS: The Cervi Brothers, Cervi Championship Rodeo, Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company, Generations Pro Rodeo, Bailey Pro Rodeo, Rocky Mountain Rodeo, Legend Rodeo Stock and Aces Wild Pro Rodeo.
With two performances a day, the progression of this rodeo is rapid, but these are the animals that have already had stellar trips out of the chutes and the ones that have yet to make an appearance in Denver but should be on the list to watch.
During the first round of bracket three, Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company’s Grubby Spoon and partner Mason Clements posted the highest score with 85 points. Grubby Spoon has an average stock score of 40.83 points and had six trips during the ‘24 season.
This past week, Wyatt Earp from Cervi Championship Rodeo made his first trip out of the chutes since September. Averaging between 38-41 points for a stock score during the last three years, his human counterpart, Orin Larson, earned 85.5 points to take the top of the leaderboard during the first round of bracket five.
Heyoka from The Cervi Brothers and Stetson Wright teamed up to score 89 points in bull riding, the highest score since the beginning by four points. This bull appears not to have made a trip to any rodeos since 2022 – If that’s the case, he’s ready to get back in front of large crowds and show what he’s capable of.
Here are some matchups you’ll want to watch in the next few days.
South Dakota cowboy Jestyn Woodward and Crazy Train, a bull from Bailey Pro Rodeo, will team together looking to post a score on the leaderboard. With an average stock score of 41+ points in the last three years, this duo will keep things exciting in Denver.
Jeter Lawrence, who appeared at his first National Finals Rodeo this last year, has drawn a bull named Eclipse from Bailey Pro Rodeo. Eclipse has a stock score of 41 points and had no qualified rides during the 2024 ProRodeo season. Lawrence, known to make the first qualified ride on a bull, will have the chance to make history when he’s out Wednesday (1/23).
During the 15th performance (1/25), T.J. Gray has drawn Cowboys Dreams from Bailey Pro Rodeos. Between the talent this young rider has and the average stock score of 42.5 points that Cowboy Dreams has had for the last two years, this duo has a chance to post the highest score that we’ve seen in Denver during 2025.
As the days progress and we can see some unexpected matchups post at the top of the leaderboard, there’s no telling who will take home the champion buckle of the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo.