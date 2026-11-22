Introducing the 2026 Class Inducted Into the Cowboy Hall of Fame
Established in 1955, the National Rodeo Hall of Fame is located in the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. Induction into the Hall of Fame is the most iconic and highest honor in the rodeo industry.
These Hall of Fame Cowboys and Cowgirls from all parts of the Country are chosen via popular vote by the members of the National Rodeo Hall of Fame Advisory Board.
The Class of 2026 exemplifies the heart of the Cowboy, and it is a great pleasure to introduce a few of those inductees here.
2026 Inductees and Honorees: A Complete List
LIVING
• Jess Franks
• Marvin Garrett
• Gary Ledford
• David Motes
• Marvin Paul Shoulders
• Gail Woerner
DECEASED
• Hoss Inman
• Bobby Kerr
TAD LUCAS MEMORIAL AWARD
• Linsay Rosser Sumpter
BEN JOHNSON MEMORIAL AWARD
• John Miller
RODEO LEGACY AWARD
• California Rodeo Salinas
• Pendleton Round-Up
Jess Franks
Jess Franks has spent his entire life being a decorated cowboy in the rodeo industry.
He's done it all, from bullfighting and clowning around to producing rodeos himself. He has performed his comedy acts at the NIRA Finals, Montana Circuit Finals, Turquoise Circuit Finals, and many other memorable events.
Franks also produced the Farmington Pro Rodeo for 10 years, while serving on the PRCA council and working as an actor and stuntman.
Marvin Garrett
Marvin Garrett began riding steers at 12 years old in his hometown of Belle Fourche, South Dakota.
He fell in love with the thrill and catapulted his bareback riding career when he joined the PRCA in 1984 and became the Rookie of the Year.
He went on to qualify for the NFR 12 times in his career, while capturing four world championships and two average titles.
Garrett and his wife currently live in Wyoming, where he serves the next generation as a rodeo coach for the Gillette College Pronghorns.
Gary Ledford
Gary Ledford began competing in the PRCA in 1969 and immediately qualified for the NFR during his Rookie year.
Ledford competed for five successful decades, from 1969 through 2003, before he retired to teach roping lessons for 20 years and eventually slowed down to work on his ranch. His impact on the rodeo community has been astounding, and his hard work will be an incredible story for decades to come.
Linsay Rosser Sumpter - Tad Lucas Memorial Award
Linsay Rosser Sumper is one of the most iconic figures in the fight for advancing women's opportunities in Rodeo.
Her legacy is shaped by breaking barriers and honoring the traditions of rodeo while exemplifying the cowgirl way. Sumpter is an incredible rodeo athlete herself, competing at the College National Finals, Mountain States Circuit Finals, and the WPRA World Finals.
She currently serves as the Commissioner of the Premier Women’s Rodeo (PWR), where she works to expand opportunities for female athletes by securing brand deals and increasing visibility. Sumpter is also a skilled commentator and a wonderful wife and mother to two children.
The 2026 class of Pro Rodeo Hall of Famers embodies grit, discipline, determination, and the Western Spirit.