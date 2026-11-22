Established in 1955, the National Rodeo Hall of Fame is located in the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. Induction into the Hall of Fame is the most iconic and highest honor in the rodeo industry.

These Hall of Fame Cowboys and Cowgirls from all parts of the Country are chosen via popular vote by the members of the National Rodeo Hall of Fame Advisory Board.

The Class of 2026 exemplifies the heart of the Cowboy, and it is a great pleasure to introduce a few of those inductees here.

2026 Inductees and Honorees: A Complete List

LIVING



• Jess Franks



• Marvin Garrett



• Gary Ledford



• David Motes



• Marvin Paul Shoulders



• Gail Woerner



DECEASED



• Hoss Inman



• Bobby Kerr



TAD LUCAS MEMORIAL AWARD



• Linsay Rosser Sumpter



BEN JOHNSON MEMORIAL AWARD



• John Miller



RODEO LEGACY AWARD



• California Rodeo Salinas



• Pendleton Round-Up

Jess Franks

Jess Franks has spent his entire life being a decorated cowboy in the rodeo industry.

He's done it all, from bullfighting and clowning around to producing rodeos himself. He has performed his comedy acts at the NIRA Finals, Montana Circuit Finals, Turquoise Circuit Finals, and many other memorable events.

Franks also produced the Farmington Pro Rodeo for 10 years, while serving on the PRCA council and working as an actor and stuntman.

Barrelman, bullfighter and entertainer Jess Franks is the newest member of the National Rodeo Hall of Fame!



"Next time I get this done, I'll wear my glasses!" pic.twitter.com/tVDFO91NiM — National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum (@ncwhm) November 15, 2026

Marvin Garrett

Marvin Garrett began riding steers at 12 years old in his hometown of Belle Fourche, South Dakota.

He fell in love with the thrill and catapulted his bareback riding career when he joined the PRCA in 1984 and became the Rookie of the Year.

He went on to qualify for the NFR 12 times in his career, while capturing four world championships and two average titles.

Garrett and his wife currently live in Wyoming, where he serves the next generation as a rodeo coach for the Gillette College Pronghorns.

Gary Ledford

Gary Ledford began competing in the PRCA in 1969 and immediately qualified for the NFR during his Rookie year.

Ledford competed for five successful decades, from 1969 through 2003, before he retired to teach roping lessons for 20 years and eventually slowed down to work on his ranch. His impact on the rodeo community has been astounding, and his hard work will be an incredible story for decades to come.

Tie-down roping legend Gary Ledford has joined the National Rodeo Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026.



"I rodeoed for five decades and competed with some of the greats of roping, including my childhood hero Dean Oliver ... it was one of the best times ever." pic.twitter.com/1wVZsIhPQM — National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum (@ncwhm) November 15, 2026

Linsay Rosser Sumpter - Tad Lucas Memorial Award

Linsay Rosser Sumper is one of the most iconic figures in the fight for advancing women's opportunities in Rodeo.

Her legacy is shaped by breaking barriers and honoring the traditions of rodeo while exemplifying the cowgirl way. Sumpter is an incredible rodeo athlete herself, competing at the College National Finals, Mountain States Circuit Finals, and the WPRA World Finals.

She currently serves as the Commissioner of the Premier Women’s Rodeo (PWR), where she works to expand opportunities for female athletes by securing brand deals and increasing visibility. Sumpter is also a skilled commentator and a wonderful wife and mother to two children.

Linsay Rosser Sumpter - coach, competitor, commentator and commissioner - takes home the Tad Lucas Memorial Award.



"Tad, I wish I could sit across the table from you and tell you what your journey means to the women of rodeo today." pic.twitter.com/uX7lyMouUc — National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum (@ncwhm) November 15, 2026

The 2026 class of Pro Rodeo Hall of Famers embodies grit, discipline, determination, and the Western Spirit.