Eli Manning Hall of Fame Prediction Market Still Longshot on Kalshi

Eli Manning’s storybook ending might have to wait a bit longer as Kalshi’s NFL Hall of Fame market still considers him a long shot for the 2027 class. Of all the names listed on the board, Manning has the lowest price at 50%.

Manning has six names in front of him on the board: Adrian Peterson, Bill Belichick, Ben Roethlisberger, Rob Gronkowski, Steve Smith Jr., and Alex Mack, who all have a 95% price. Kalshi settles the market based on whether Eli Manning is announced as an inductee for the 2027 NFL Hall of Fame class. A $10 trade on Eli Manning being an inductee in the 2027 class profits $9.32.

2027 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees - Kalshi

Adrian Peterson 95%

Bill Belichick 95%

Ben Roethlisberger 95%

Rob Gronkowski 95%

Steve Smith Jr.95%

Alex Mack 95%

Eli Manning 50%

Does he have a Hall of Fame resume?

Across his 16-year career, Manning posted 57,023 passing yards, 366 touchdowns, and 244 interceptions. He has a 117-117 record in the regular season as a starter. He’s never missed a game in his career due to injury and started 210 consecutive regular-season games from 2004 to 2017, the third-longest streak by an NFL QB.

Outside of his stats and durability, he led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl championships and won both Super Bowl MVPs. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler and the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

His obstacles

While Eli Manning’s numbers and achievements are considered Hall of Fame worthy to some, he never made All-Pro and never won MVP. This is widely due to the fact that he played in the era of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Aaron Rodgers, to name a few, all of whom were in their prime. Hall of Fame voter and ESPN's Sal Paolantonio expressed optimism back in 2025 that it wasn’t a matter of if, but when.

"To me, Eli was absolutely a first-ballot guy," Paolantonio said. "There was a vigorous discussion about his candidacy -- he has a lot of support to get into Canton, hopefully sooner rather than later."

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