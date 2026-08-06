Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction 2026 Schedule & How to Watch

The start of the football season is here.

Well, not officially.

NFL kickoff is still a month away, but the beginning of the preseason has arrived with one of the most special weeks on the league’s calendar—Hall of Fame week. Over the course of the week, the NFL will hold the first preseason game of the season—the Hall of Fame Game—and then enshrine five legends of the game into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In addition to these two monumental events, the new Hall of Fame class will attend to a special dinner to receive their gold jackets for the first time before their busts are unveiled the following day.

As the festivities begin, here’s a schedule and guide on how to watch both the Hall of Fame Game and the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony.

How to watch the Hall of Fame Game

The Hall of Fame Game will take place on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. ET. This year’s matchup will spotlight the Panthers and Cardinals, who will each watch a franchise legend be inducted into the Hall. The game will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

The game will be broadcasted on NBC, and viewers can additionally tune in through Peacock or NFL+.

How to watch the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony

The Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony will take place on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. ET in Canton. The event will air on ESPN and NFL Network, and will be hosted by Rich Eisen, Louis Riddick and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.

Who is in the Hall of Fame Class of 2026?

Here are the five members of this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

QB Drew Brees (2001-2020)

Drew Brees enters the Hall of Fame on first ballot after a record-setting career with the Chargers and Saints. Brees became a star on the Saints, leading the NFL in passing yards seven times and passing touchdowns four times. He ranks second all-time in passing yards and touchdowns, and is the only player to throw for 5,000 yards in a season five different times (no other quarterback has done so more than twice).

Brees will be presented into the Hall of Fame by his former coach, Sean Payton.

WR Larry Fitzgerald (2004-2020)

Larry Fitzgerald will also go into the Hall of Fame on first ballot. The former receiver spent his entire career with the Cardinals from 2004-20, and helped the franchise reach their first Super Bowl appearance in 2008. Fitzgerald made 11 Pro Bowls and is a member of both the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary Team. He ranks second all time in receiving yards with 17,492, only trailing Jerry Rice.

Fitzgerald will be presented into the Hall of Fame by his son, Devin Fitzgerald.

LB Luke Kuechly (2012-19)

Luke Kuechly enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his second year as a finalist. Kuechly played just eight NFL seasons, but was a clear Hall of Famer as he was the best player at his position throughout his career. Kuechly was a first-team All-Pro in five of his eight seasons, won Defensive Player of the Year in 2013 and was named a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team.

Kuechly will be presented into the Hall of Fame by his father, Tom Kuechly.

K Adam Vinatieri (1996-2019)

Like Kuechly, Vinatieri had to wait until his second year of eligibility to earn entry into the Hall. Unlike Kuechly, Vinatieri did not have a short career. The legendary kicker spent 24 seasons in the NFL with the Patriots and Colts. His legend began when he successfully made field goals in the snow during the “tuck rule” game to tie and win the contest, and send the Patriots to the AFC title game. He later delivered several other clutch kicks throughout his postseason career, winning four Super Bowl titles along the way.

Vinatieri will be presented into the Hall of Fame by Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon.

RB Roger Craig (1983-1993)

Of the 2026 class, Roger Craig had the longest wait to make it into the Hall of Fame, earning his induction 33 years after his final season. The former 49ers, Raiders and Vikings running back spent a decade in the NFL, winning three Super Bowls, Offensive Player of the Year in 1988 and famously becoming the first player ever to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. Craig joins Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott, Steve Young, Fred Dean and Charles Haley as the latest member of the 49ers’ dynasty to earn entry into the Hall.