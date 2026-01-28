Knight Claims High Money Honors at Xtreme Queen Creek in Arizona

When many barrel racing events had to hit "pause" due to the EHV-1/EHM outbreak in November and December 2025, one of the events that was postponed was the Xtreme Race in Arizona. As a compromise, Queen Creek hosted nearly 10 days of barrel racing action in January. TheXtreme Million Queen Creek spanned January 15-24, with six performances.

There were classes for Futurity, Derby, Youth, Senior, and more, offering something for every age of horse and rider. The event posted full statistics on social media, showcasing the unique event. With 4,193 total entries, 763 horses running, a total of 248 contestants earned a check.

Knight's Big Weekend

Jordynn Knight | Fernando Sam-Sin

The high money winner of the event was Jordynn Knight, taking home $34,711. Knight has a great track record at the Xtreme events and this is not her first time to finish as the high-money winner.

"It means so much. He's come back so strong. He's getting so solid and fun. I'm just so grateful for him," Knight shared of her great horse Heza Swift Spyder in an interview with Burns Events after the weekend. "He's 10 now. He's gotten so solid, I can just send him in here and he does his thing every time."

From riders like Knight who grew up competing in the Xtreme Barrel Races to former National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifiers, these unique events prove they are of huge value to a wide variety of barrel racers.

Ivy Saebens finished the weekend as the second-highest money earner, with $22,982 in earnings. "The weather's great, I could be freezing my butt off in Denver, but I'm here," Saebens laughed in her interview with Burns Events. "The ground was amazing, and this was amazing to be able to win a check like this an hour and a half from home."

The Xtreme Million is a high-entry-fee sidepot that riders can enter multiple times, so the times in this class came from the entire 10-day event. Knight and "Mater" claimed the win with a 15.035, as well as a check for fifth with a 15.098.

Saebens also placed twice in the Xtreme Million, finishing second and 11th on KN FabsGiftToVegas. Knight and Saebens were the only two competitors to earn multiple 1D checks in the Xtreme Million sidepot.

