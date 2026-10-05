Meet the Ladies Headlining the 2026 National Finals Breakaway Roping

The 2026 professional rodeo season has come to an end, and the field is set for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR). After 365 days of grueling competition and countless miles, it all came down to the final weekend of the season.

In the month of September alone, there was an incredible amount of money on the table. When it came down to the final count on October 1, the margins were slim, but the cards could only fall right for 15 cowgirls.

Big performances at the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., during the final weekend of the regular season determined the final spots for the 2026 NFBR. Some cowgirls entered the invite-only rodeo outside of the top 15, while others had to fight for their spots at other rodeos across the country.

Martha Angelone banked $21,500 in the Finals of the Cup — her first and only check of the rodeo. For Angelone, this check was a "must-earn" as she made her way through three rounds to the Finals without a single check.

She entered the Cup in No. 18 this year and, having fallen just short in 2025 despite her great performance in Sioux Falls, Angelone knew what she needed to do to make a qualification happen. Angelone pulled it off in a big way, with a five-figure check that launched her to No. 14.

Suzanne Williams was another cowgirl who refused to back down, but without money from the Cup. She racked up checks at Amarillo (Texas), Stephenville (Texas), and Poway (Calif.) to hold onto a top-15 position.

Season leader Cheyanne McCartney had an outstanding year, finishing No. 1 with $196,884. Not far behind, Hali Williams finished the regular season in No. 2, less than $3,000 off the top spot.

The field for this year's NFBR will be stacked with former World Champions, NFR Average Champions, and record holders. Held separately from the NFR in Las Vegas, the NFBR will return to Fort Worth, Texas, December 18-19, 2026.

WPRA World Standings (as of October 2, 2026)

1. Cheyanne McCartney / $196,883.54 (79)

2. Hali Williams / $194,090.36 (65)

3. Josie Conner / $190,596.82 (73)

4. Rylee A George / $159,569.87 (76)

5. Jordi Edens-Mitchell / $148,284.24 (65)

6. Taylor Munsell / $132,781.35 (74)

7. Cadee Williams / $125,807.62 (55)

8. Haiden Thompson / $124,231.56 (76)

9. Danielle Lowman / $121,356.79 (73)

10. Bradi Good / $111,856.62 (76)

11. Madison Outhier / $111,251.97 (80)

12. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged / $110,203.40 (79)

13. Suzanne Williams / $107,615.30 (80)

14. Martha Angelone / $107,602.13 (80)

15. Aspen Miller / $102,734.51 (80)



** () denotes rodeo count