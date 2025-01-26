Next Stop AT&T Stadium for American Contender East Regional Semi-Finals Qualifiers
Two of the three regional semi-finals events on the road to the American Rodeo are officially finished. After action-packed rounds in Lexington at the Kentucky Horse Park, the top five in each event will be moving on to the Contender Finals at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Held the day before the American, the Contender Finals is where the top competitors from all three regional semi-finals will go head-to-head for a seat in the final rounds of the rodeo. All of the competitors moving on from the Contender Finals have a chance at winning the ultimate $1 million prize.
The excitement continues to build, as we watch fan favorites, seasoned professionals, young guns, and even some cowboys coming out of retirement for their chance to win life-changing money in one ride.
Here are the qualifiers moving on from the East Regional Semi-Finals. The winner in each round tonight took home a buckle and $10,000.
Bareback Riding
We saw a repeat from the first round of the event, with Richmond Champion once again coming out on top. After winning $1.1 million dollars at his first ever American Rodeo in 2014, will Champion be able to repeat that feat in 2025? Kade Sonnier won the event in 2024, so no doubt he will be looking to duplicate that as well.
1. Richmond Champion / 85.25
2. Kade Sonnier / 84.75
3. Jacob Lees / 83
4. Anthony Thomas / 80
5. Bryce Eck / 79.75
Breakaway Roping
It was a great round of breakaway roping, showcasing why the American structure is so unique, with World Champions competing alongside the up-and-comers. Kelsie and Kylie Reininger, the fifteen-year-old twins competed side by side, with Kelsie ultimately winning the round and moving on to AT&T Stadium for the Contender Finals.
1. Kelsie Reininger / 2.26
2. Hali Williams / 2.44
3. Lydia Townson / 2.3
4. Corlee Massey / 2.61
5. Ashley Henderson / 2.65
Team Roping
The 2025 season in professional rodeo has brought some changes to teams in the team roping and those pairings are already proving profitable. Tanner Tomlinson and Travis Graves had previously competed at jackpots together, but decided to take their partnership full-time at the professional level for the season. Three cowboys in this group have notched previous wins at the American: Travis Graves in 2015, Erich Rogers in 2021, and Andrew Ward in 2022.
1. Tanner Tomlinson & Travis Graves / 4.2
2. Shay Carroll & Logan Moore / 4.43
3. Erich Rogers & Kollin VonAhn / 4.45
4. Andrew Ward & Paul Eaves / 4.65
5. Jr Dees & JC Flake / 4.94
Saddle Bronc Riding
Rusty Wright was offered a re-ride after his first bronc and came back on his second horse of the night to win the round. After battling injuries in the past few seasons, Wright has been looking as strong as ever recently and a force to be reckoned with in the 2025 season. He is joined by several fellow National Finals Rodeo qualifiers, as well as a talented international cowboy - Darcy Radel of Injune, Queensland, Australia.
1. Rusty Wright / 85.75
2/3. Darcy Radel / 84.25
2/3. Sage Newman / 84.25
4. Dawson Hay / 83
5. Lefty Holman / 81.5
Steer Wrestling
It was a nerve-wracking round of steer wrestling, but ultimately, Kyle Irwin came out on top of the round. Riding the great mare "Baby" that has taken so many cowboys to huge wins, Irwin made the fastest run of the night. Also moving on to AT&T Stadium will be Jesse Brown, an American winner in 2022. After narrowly missing the NFR in 2024, Tristan Martin will be making his way to the Contender Finals. Tucker Alberts was first out and had to sweat the entire field, but held on to a top five position.
1. Kyle Irwin / 3.85
2. Jesse Brown / 4.33
3. Matt Fisher / 4.76
4. Tucker Alberts / 4.77
5. Tristan Martin / 4.99
Tie Down Roping
I do not know what the practice pen looks like at the Clemons household, but I am guessing it must be pretty epic. Following in older brother, Cole's (2024 PRCA Rookie of the Year) footsteps, 18-year-old Brodey is looking to make his name in the professional ranks. Also moving on are NFR qualifiers, Zack Jongbloed and Joel Harris. Andrew Burks, the newly crowned IPRA World Champion and IFR Average Champion, will also be making the trip to AT&T Stadium.
1. Brodey Clemons / 8.11
2. Zack Jongbloed / 9.06
3. Andrew Burks / 9.08
4. Joel Harris / 9.24
5. Bobby Abernathy / 9.87
Barrel Racing
NFR qualifier, Taycie Matthews, was back aboard Fame Fire Rocks, the 2023 Horse of the Year, to run the only 14-second time of the entire event and take the win by two-tenths of a second. Jodee Miller was second to last to run and made the second fastest run of the night. Rylee Jo Maryman lit up AT&T Stadium in 2024 and has earned a repeat trip to Arlington. The only cowboy of the group, Dale Long is a futurity trainer by trade and will be making his first trip to AT&T Stadium.
1. Taycie Matthews / Fame Fire Rocks
2. Jodee Miller / MR Im On Fire Guys
3. Rylee Joe Maryman / One Cupa Tees Sis
4. Randee Prindle / Red Man Jones
5. Dale Long / Sauul Good
Bull Riding
It was a wild weekend in the bull riding, with only four cowboys moving on from the final night of competition. When Dustin Boquet earned a 60.5-point score midway through, he asked JB Mauney if he should keep it. Mauney essentially relayed that $1 million is a lot of money and if a 60.5-point ride is part of what gets you there, take it! The score held on, earning him a ticket to the Contender Finals. Oklahoma's Garrett Tribble took the top spot aboard Cold Roller.
1. Garrett Tribble / 88.75
2. Chase Dougherty / 84.25
3. Brandon Ballard / 80
4. Dustin Boquet / 60.5