Stage Is Set For Final Night of the American Contender East Regional Semi-Finals
Since 2014, we have watched rodeo athletes from all backgrounds on "The Road to the American" each year. The richest one-day event in rodeo, The American will be held April 11-12, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. After a multi-step qualification process, contenders will compete for the possibility of winning a $1 million prize.
The unique thing about this particular rodeo is that anyone can compete. There are no age limits, and professional athletes and "weekend warriors" who may not be able to rodeo full-time can all compete for this life-changing prize money.
While anyone can enter American qualifying events, the competition is always fierce. It is always inspiring and fun to see such a wide variety of athletes find success at such a high level. Throughout the year, contestants can qualify for the regional semi-finals through several avenues. The semi-finals qualifiers for 2024 have been determined and now compete in their seeded region: West, East, or Central.
The American Contender West Regional Semi-Finals wrapped up a couple weeks ago in Las Vegas. This weekend is the American Contender East Regional Semi-Finals in Lexington, Kentucky at the Kentucky Horse Park.
Two days of fierce competition have whittled each event down to 10-13 contestants as we head into the final night. In the timed events, there were two rounds. The top 10 from the aggregate on those two rounds moves on to the semi-finals. There was also a buy-back redemption round, where the fastest three contestants could earn their place in the semi-finals. In the rough stock events, the top 10 qualified on one round.
Barrel Racing
We saw a great blend of horses and riders in the barrel racing moving on to the final night of competition. From aged event standouts to former National Finals Rodeo qualifiers, every sector of the barrel racing community was represented. The 2024 American champion and winner of the $1 million, Brandon Cullins, made a comeback in the Redemption Round (after a tipped barrel in Round 1) to join the pack. It will be an incredible round to watch on Saturday night.
Top 10 from Aggregate:
1. Jodee Miller - M R Im ON Fire Guys
2. Randee Prindle - Red Man Jones
3. Taycie Matthews - Fame Fire Rocks
4. Dale Long - Saaul Good
5. Ceri Ward - Slick Swingin Gypsy
6. Jimmie Smith - A Valiant Nicky
7. Caleb Cline - From Famous To Vegas
8. Rylee Jo Maryman - One Cupa Tees Sis
9. Sable Emerson - Baby Im Famous
10. Bayleigh Choate - TJR Stinson Blue
Top 3 from Redemption Round:
1. Brandon Cullins - MJ Segers Fast Lane
2. Tyler Maintz - Strippers First Moon
3. Millie Joe Rosenberg - Rockette Aflame
Tie-Down Roping
Again in the tie-down roping, a wide variety of contestants were well represented. From NFR qualifiers to young guns to talented regional cowboys, thirteen will move on to the final night.
Top 10 from Aggregate:
1. Brodey Clemons
2. Zack Jongbloed
3. Marty Yates
4. Joel Harris
5. Andrew Burks
6. Walker Warkentin
7. Bobby Abernathy
8. King Pickett
9. Garrett Busby
10. Macon Murphy
Top 3 from Redemption Round:
1. Cross Fulford
2. Thomas Conway
3. Luke Coleman
Steer Wrestling
NFR qualifiers were a force to be reckoned with in the steer wrestling, with a slew of 2024 qualifiers in the top 10. World Champions, NFR Average champions, and young guns are vying for their chance to move on to the Contender Finals in Texas.
Top 10 from Aggregate:
1. Tyler Waguespack
2. Kyle Irwin
3. Jesse Brown
4. Matt Fisher
5. Tristan Martin
6. Sam Dixon
7. Jake Shelton
8. Marc Joiner
9. Stetson Jorgensen
10. Tucker Alberts
Top 3 from Redemption Round:
1. Colton Swearingen
2. Stephen Mullins
3. Kamry Dymmek
Breakaway Roping
Also hot off the 2024 NFR, several of the best breakaway ropers in the world were back strong at the Kentucky Horse Park. Maddy Deerman had a great season in 2024 and earned the top spot in the aggregate.
Top 10 from Aggregate:
1. Maddy Deerman
2. Kelsie Reininger
3. Kylie Reininger
4. Cadee Williams
5. Danielle Lowman
6. Loni Kay Yates
7. Corlee Massey
8. Jill Tanner
9. Ashley Henderson
10. Hali Williams
Top 3 from Redemption Round:
1. Sawyer Gilbert
2. Rheagan Cotton
3. Lydia Townson
Team Roping
The team roping was tough, with a long list of NFR qualifiers, World Champions, and legends on the list. While some of these duos have found many wins at the elite level, there were some newer pairings in the mix. Erich Rogers and Kollin VonAhn are fresh off the 2024 NFR- where they did not compete together, but teamed up in Kentucky very successfully.
It was a family affair in the roping events - Hali Williams qualified in the breakaway roping, while her father Speed and brother, Gabe, made the most of the Redemption Round to earn their spot in the final night.
Top 10 from Aggregate:
1. Tanner Tomlinson / Travis Graves
2. Erich Rogers / Kollin VonAhn
3. Clay Tryan / Braylon Tryan
4. Zach Kilgus / Belden Cox
5. Andrew Ward / Paul Eaves
6. Shay Carroll / Logan Moore
7. Cooper Cowan / Cade Cowan
8. Dustin Morgan / Jessen James
9. Coy Rahlmann / Cole Curry
10. Clay Robertson / Cody Tew
Top 3 from Redemption Round:
1. Jr Dees / JC Flake
2. Cade Bray / Garrett Busby
3. Gabe Williams / Speed Williams
Bareback Riding
The original "Million Dollar Man," Richmond Champion, took the round tonight. Champion banked the big bonus at his first American, back in 2014. Winning $1.1 million for one bareback ride put his name in the history books, but the Montana cowboy has followed it with a very successful career at the professional level. He will be joined by several other NFR qualifiers and successful regional cowboys.
1. Richmond Champion
2. Kade Sonnier
3. Tilden Hooper
4. Brendon Crawley
5. Jacob Lees
6. Jacob Raine
7. Mike Solberg
8. Nick Pelke
9. Bryce Eck
Saddle Bronc Riding
It was a veritable "who's who" in the saddle bronc riding, littered with NFR qualifiers and World Champions. We also have some exciting up and coming cowboys in the hunt, including a couple of international competitors.
1. Sage Newman
2. Dawson Hay
3. Lefty Holman
4. Rusty Wright
5. Cash Wilson
6. Spencer Wright
7. Brady Hill
8. Darcy Radel
9. Tom Knight
10. Lavern Borntreger
Bull Riding
It was a great night to be Jesse Petri, the PBR cowboy making the only qualified ride of the rodeo.
Be sure to tune in on Saturday, January 25, on FS1 for the final night of action from Kentucky Horse Park.