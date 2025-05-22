'Not Her First Rodeo' Docuseries Premiering Tonight On Hulu
The series premier of 'Not Her First Rodeo' will drop tonight at 10 p.m. ET on Hulu.
Developed by Fereform and ABC News Studios, the first two episodes of the six episode series will be available to stream beginning tonight, while the remaining four episodes are to be released on June 6th.
The series takes fans inside the world of professional bull riding, following five women "in and out of the arena, risking life and limb for a shot at a championship buckle, eight seconds at a time." That according to the shows official description.
The five featured riders, all part of the Elite Lady Bull Riders, include Jorden Halvorsen, Catalina Langlitz, Renata Nunes, Athena Rivera and Alexia Huffman. The organization was founded by Halvorsen "to give women a space in bull riding."
How To Watch 'Not Her First Rodeo' Series Premier
Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025
Time: 10 p.m. EST
Channel/Platform: Hulu
