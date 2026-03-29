Riley Webb’s $65,000 Win Ignites Race for No. 1 With Kincade Henry

Three-time, actually consecutive three-time World Champion Riley Webb has once again taken his place at the number one position in the World Standings. This is not just a familiar name to be there, it’s also a familiar spot for the 22-year-old Denton, Texas man to be.

Webb went into the 2025 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo sitting in the top spot and that is exactly where he stayed. His finals started a little slow but when things started clicking, it was lights out.

In the end, there wasn’t really a question coming into Round 10 - he would earn his third consecutive world title.

Henry Giving Webb a Run For His Money

Kincade Henry | Fernando Sam-Sin

For a while in the winter 2025-26 season, Webb didn’t hold the top spot. That would be because Kincade Henry was busy ruling the world in the tie-down. Truth be told, there wasn’t a hotter roper on the road than the 24-year-old Mount Pleasant, Texas cowboy.

Every time Henry nodded his head, he was hitting the pay window. After multiple paychecks starting at the Texas Circuit Finals, Henry took the championship at the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo in Odessa, Texas.

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo was the next stop and Henry once again walked away with the championship. While he didn’t earn the championship at San Antonio, he still won $13,210 with his runs there.

The highest regular-season rodeo, RODEOHOUSTON, was on the books and Henry put on a stellar performance there as well. He ended up third in the incredibly tough final round to earn $20,000.

Along Comes Riley Webb

Riley Webb | RodeoHouston

Meanwhile, Webb was just chipping away. In his first rodeo of the 2026 season, Webb earned the championship at the Waller County Fair & Rodeo in Hempstead, Texas. His 6.8-second performance was good for $3,316.

Placing along, the Denton, Texas man just kept depositing money to his standings account. Then came the National Western Stock Show, where he was able to earn $12,382.

A broken barrier at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo kept Webb from winning a substantial amount while there, but he still picked up a round win and placing in another. Still just chipping away.

Then came RODEOHOUSTON. It’s no secret in the rodeo world what an honor it is just to compete at Houston, let alone win the title. What about being a multiple-time and better yet, consecutive winner? Well, you would need to ask Webb about that.

A massive $65,000 check wasn’t the title story after the tie-down roping was over. The fact that it was done in record-setting style is what set the tone for the final performance at Houston.

The last man to rope and the one that will be remembered for a long time was none other than Riley Webb. Records had already been broken, not once but what would have been twice. The veteran Shane Hanchey put the heat on the younger crowd when he set a new arena record at Houston.

The crowd went wild when Hanchey threw his hands in the air and stopped the clock at 7.2 seconds. He had broken the arena record and certainly made a statement. Then along came Henry who went 7.3 seconds. That would have also broken the past arena record, but for Henry it was just short of taking the lead.

Along comes Webb. Fans found their blood pressure rising when the three-time champion threw his hands in the air. The feeling was absolutely electric. He hadn’t just won Houston, he had smashed the arena record to the tune of 6.5 seconds.

The emotion on his face said it all. The feeling was probably worth the effort but the $65,000 paycheck didn’t hurt either.

The Remaining Top 15

Shane Hanchey | Nathan Meyer Photography

It is tough at the top no doubt, but there are many others waiting in the wings for the summer runs to start shortly. Here are the top 15 in the World Standings as of March 28.