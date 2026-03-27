Rodeo Athlete of the Week: Stetson Wright Puts on a Stellar Show at RODEOHOUSTON

Stetson Wright is no stranger to the winner's circle, and this past week he made his way there once again. The 10x World Champion had an exceptional week of rodeoing, from a win at RodeoHOUSTON to great rides at Rodeo Austin.

A Strong Week at RODEOHOUSTON

Wright started his week off strong, winning the first RODEOHOUSTON Semi-Finals with 86.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Vintage Villan. That ride took him to the finals, where he matched up with Generations Pro Rodeo's Shamus for 88 points to tie for the lead, taking him to the Shootout Round.

During the Shootout Round, Wright matched up with The Cervi Brothers' Vitalix Womanizer for the second time this season. Their first trip together landed him the reserve championship for the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver, Colorado.

Their rematch on Championship Saturday resulted in Wright's first RODEOHOUSTON title in the saddle bronc riding, along with the $65,000 payout. That massive payday shot him straight to the number one spot in the world standings.

Stetson Wright winning the American Contender West Regional Finals. | Kristen Schurr/The American Rodeo

This isn't the first time Womanizer has helped a Wright brother capture a win at RODEOHOUSTON. During the 2025 Houston Finals, Ryder Wright and Womanizer scored 87.5 points to send Ryder to the Shootout Round, where he claimed the title.

Wright's journey at Houston didn't end with the saddle bronc riding. After a rough start in the bull riding, Wright made his way to the Finals via the Wildcard Round on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Pretty Boy for 88 points.

In the bull riding finals, Wright went 85.5 on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Sonny B, sending him on his way to the Shootout Round. After an unsuccessful attempt on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Soccer Mom, Wright split the remaining ground money with Trevor Reiste and Jordan Spears, adding $20,000 towards his bull riding earnings.

During his time in Houston, ‘Superman’ earned $71,250 in the saddle bronc riding and $26,000 in the bull riding. The combined total of just over $97,000 added a significant boost to his 2026 season earnings and helped extend his lead in the PRCA All-Around Standings.

Charging Full Steam Ahead

In all the chaos of RodeoHOUSTON's semi-final and wildcard rounds, Wright managed to take a trip over to Rodeo Austin for his match up against Beutler & Son Rodeo's Tune Up. The pair scored 84.5 points and is currently sitting in the top 10 in the saddle bronc riding. Wright will ride his next bronc in Austin on March 27, in hopes of continuing to the finals for a shot at a Rodeo Austin Championship.

There is still plenty of the 2026 season ahead, but if Wright keeps up his winning ways he is sure to have another stellar season to add to an already amazing career.