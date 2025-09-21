Rodeo Athletes Continue to Battle Adverse Conditions at Rough Rider Cup

Professional rodeo athletes have been playing in the mud in Mandan, N.D. at the Rough Rider Cup. The highest paying single-round rodeo will award over $500,000 in cash and prizes from September 19-21. The rodeo is also the final event in the Playoffs Series, as we look ahead to next weekend's Governor's Cup.

Rain and muddy conditions have added to the degree of difficulty that these cowboys and cowgirls face. As many battle for final positions to qualify for the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), checks earned are crucial at this point.

The second performance proved to be just as messy as the first, with water and mud splashing through the rides and runs. The competitors prevailed, with several new names moving to the top of the leaderboards.

Bareback rider Jacek Frost rode Macza Pro Rodeo's Side Show to an 88-point ride, moving him to a tie at the top of the leaderboard with Nick Pelke. Both cowboys are seeking their first NFR qualification and Frost is currently ranked No. 10 in the World Standings.

Making a big move, Gavin Soileau is currently in the top spot in the steer wrestling with a 3.8-second run. He is currently ranked No. 22 in the World Standings and a win in Mandan would bump him into the top 15.

While Clay Smith has likely qualified for the NFR (ranked No. 4) his partner and Rookie of the Year contender, Nicky Northcott is battling for a secure spot inside the top 15. Currently ranked No. 15, a win in Mandan would be huge for Northcott. The duo moved to the top of the leaderboard in the team roping with a 4.8-second run.

As Damian Brennan chases the top spot in the saddle bronc riding, he still holds the top spot with an 89.5-point ride from the first performance.

Kincade Henry made an 8.4-second run to take the lead in the tie-down roping. Currently ranked No. 7 in the World, he likely is safe for the NFR.

Austyn Tobey still holds the lead in the barrel racing with an 18.06-second run from the first performance. Tobey was the first runner of the entire rodeo. Andrea Busby and Ashley Day moved into third and fourth with times of 18.69 and 18.70.

Kinlie Brennise moved to the top in the breakaway roping with a 2.2-second run. Currently sitting No. 12 in the World, Brennise looks to qualify for her first NFR.

Ky Hamilton moved into the lead for the bull riding, scoring 89 points on Dakota Rodeo's Sneaky Situation. Hamilton will be returning to the 2025 NFR, after a hiatus last year due to injury.

The final performance on Sunday, September 21, will determine the winners of the Rough Rider Cup.

