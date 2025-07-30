Rough Stock World Title Races Develop With Brody Cress Dominating Cheyenne Once Again
Cheyenne Frontier Days and Brody Cress go hand in hand. The $2.1 million cowboy just won his fourth title to propel him inside the top 10 of the world standings.
Cress couldn't be stopped all week. He won his quarter-finals, semi-finals, and then of course the finals. By the end of the rodeo, he amassed over $15,000 in the pursuit of his ninth NFR qualification.
After winning the Frontier Days rodeo in 2017, '18, '19 and now '25 it is safe to say that the Cheyenne native, who went to high school just down the road, will end up in their hall of fame.
Zeke Thurston and Kade Bruno sit comfortably at fourth and fifth in the world with solid placings in the finals at this year's Frontier Days. Even though Ryder Wright didn't have the rodeo he wanted to he still sits in the number one spot as the only athlete to cross the $200,000 mark this year.
The bareback riding was highlighted by a familiar last name, Berry. However, it wasn't Leighton, but his little brother Kade, who set the arena on fire with a new record when he paired up with Brookman Rodeo’s Lunatic Heaven for a 93.5-point ride.
He is still after his first NFR qualification and he now sits at 38th in the world. There are a lot of rodeos left this season, but he is more than likely just trying to stay in the top-40 to get into all of the limited rodeos for next year, like RodeoHouston and San Antonio.
2022 world champion, Jess Pope, sits firmly at sixth place in the world after a reserve finish behind Berry. He will likely be headed to Las Vegas in December for his sixth qualification.
Qynn Andersen, the Queensland native, was the lone bull rider in the top 10 to win money in the finals. With his 90-point ride and only four total qualified rides, he earned nearly $12,000 in the quest for his first NFR.
There is just over two months of the season left before the top 15 are solidified for this year's NFR. Every dollar counts and the standings will keep shuffling.
