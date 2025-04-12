The American Rodeo Final Roster is Set: Who Is Competing For $1 Million?
From all over the country, in fact, all over the world, the 15 best qualifiers met in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field to take their chances at winning $1 million at The American Contender Rodeo Finals.
They were matched up with the best bucking stock and solid timed event cattle. This could have been the biggest stage these competitors have ever been on. Each of these 15 cowboys and cowgirls have the chance at winning te $1 million bonus should they be the best come Saturday evening.
So, yes - the stakes were very high as they nodded their heads or came down the alley.
While it is billed as these are the "amateurs," that is far from the truth. Fans got to see the likes of Stetson Wright, Lari Dee Guy and Kaycee Feild - truly some of the best in the world. Only the top five in the PRCA/WPRA world standings at the end of the 2024 season get the invite. The rest of the world has to go through the qualifying system to get a chance to be in Globe Life Field this weekend.
Out of the 15 in each contest that went head to head, only five move on to Championship Saturday or what the world knows as The American Rodeo.
Here are those moving on with a chance to change their life.
Bareback Riding
Everyone has been waiting for tonight to watch six-time World Champion Kaycee Feild. Over the course of his career he won more than $3.5 million dollars. He announced his retirement after winning the world championship in 2022. The only thing that could draw him out of retirement? Well $1 million, of course.
Not only did Feild perform for the fans and make them roar, he also went ahead and tied for the win in the round. He looks as good as he ever has and he left no question whether he is here to win. Feild was teamed up with Pow Wow Nights for an 85.75-point ride.
National Finals Rodeo qualifier, Jayco Roper from Oklahoma rode Raylynn for the Win to tie Feild for the win. To finish out the top five moving on will be Church Point, La. cowboy Waylon Bourgeois; the original million dollar man, Richmond Champion who rode Welcome Delivery for 82.75-points; and R.C. Landingham.
Top 5 finishers:
1/2. Kaycee Feild and Jayco Roper 85.75 $12,500 each
3. Waylon Bourgeois 85.25 $6,000
4. R.C. Landingham 84 $3,000
5. Richmond Champion 82.75 $1,000
Breakaway Roping
The variety of cowgirls showcased was incredible. From 14 years old all the way to 57 years old, they all brough the heat.
If there has been a breakaway roping somewhere, Lari Dee Guy has won it. If a championship was on the line, she took it. Some of the best horses in the world have been through Lari Dee Guy. She has been a dominate force in the world of rodeo since she was big enough to sit on a horse and age hasn't stopped her.
Guy went through the qualifying rounds and she just roped her way right into a chance at winning a million dollars. She backed in the box, nodded her head, took a few swings and stopped the clock at 2.80 seconds which was fast enough to make the top five.
No one was faster than Kaydence Tindall with her 2.20 second run which will earn her $15,000 and a chance to be the best in the world a million dollars richer Saturday evening.
Top 5 finishers:
1. Kaydence Tindall 2.2 $15,000
2. Hali Williams 2.72 $10,000
3. Harley Pryor 2.79 $6,000
4. Lari Dee Guy 2.80 $3,000
5. Sadie Grant 2.88 $1,000
Team Roping
Truly a star studded lineup filled the daysheet for the team roping event. Team after team had NFR qualifiers and even World Champions within. The results clearly prove the excellence.
In an incredible showing, the top five teams who will advance from this round of 15 all were in the four second range. In fact, eight teams roped the head and the heels in the four second range but only the fastest five get the claim to move on.
The youth of the rodeo took the top spot when two 19-year-old cowboys in Tyler Tryan and Denton Dunning smoked a 4.1-second run. Those two superstars will deposit $15,000 each for their efforts in the round.
Now, the stage is set for them to be a part of creating history Saturday night if they can do it again and beat the best of the best in the world.
Top 5 teams qualifying:
1. Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning 4.1 $15,000 each
2. Jeff Flenniken/Buddy Hawkins 4.16 $10,000 each
3. Andrew Ward/Paul Eaves 4.17 $6,000 each
4. Chad Masters/Cory Petska 4.32 $3,000 each
5. Jet Toberer/Joe Mattern 4.46 $1,000 each
Saddle Bronc Riding
These men had to work for it. Some have already experienced these types of horses but the best explanation is "the eliminator pen." Hard to ride, big buckers, strong and top of their game - that's these animal athletes. They did their job. These horses bucked off some of the best in the world.
There certainly was no shortage of talent on the cowboy side either. The same was true in the saddle bronc riding as every other event, World Champions and multiple time NFR qualifiers lined the sheet.
Taking a quick view of the lineup showed Dawson Hay, Lefty Holman, Stetson Wright, Rusty Wright, Sage Newman - shall we continue? Amazing line up paired with incredible horses kept the crowd entertained every time one of the nodded their heads.
The "Superman" of rodeo graced the arena not once but twice. Stetson Wright took on his first horse only to receive a score of 74 with the option of a re-ride. Given that this would not be enough to make the top five, Wright took the re-ride.
With everything on the line, Wright climbed down on Wolf Pup from Frontier Rodeo for his second chance at moving on. The famous blue shirt paired with the big, strong bay bucking horse to gather 84.5 points and move solidly into the top five. Fans could see the exhaustion in Wright's face and possibly even the relief he felt to hear his score.
Top 5 finishers:
1. Rusty Wright 86.25 $15,000
2/3. Zachary Dallas and Sage Newman 84.75 $8,000
4. Stetson Wright 84.5 $3,000
5. Allen Boore 83.75 $1,000
Steer Wrestling
Known as the "big man's event" the steer wrestlers exemplified this description. But the story of the night is the "booty shake." It's back. He's back.
That would be Luke Branquinho, the five-time World champion, 14-time NFR qualifier known for his famous booty shake. He retired. He's back and he's not just doing it for fun. He is out for the million dollars and he showed everone he's capable.
The crowd went wild and raised the roof on Globe Life when he threw his steer in 4.02 to take the early lead. It only got louder when the lights went just a little dim and the spotlights graced the floor of the arena. With just a little encouragement, there it was - the famous booty shake.
Many men nodded their heads after the Los Alamos, Cali. man went, but none were better. Branquinho complete the first step of the weekend to advance and he did it to the tune of an additional $15,000 in his bank account.
Top 5 finishers:
1. Luke Branquinho 4.02 $15,000
2. Kyle Irwin 4.2 $10,000
3. Jesse Brown 4.23 $6,000
4. Bridger Anderson 5.17 $3,000
5. Marc Joiner 5.42 $1,000
Tie-Down Roping
The tie-down ropers in the round of 15 certainly showcased the up-and-comers of the sport. Many of the shining young stars made the cut to compete.
Mount Pleasant, Texas sent their pride in Kincade Henry, the 23-year-old three-time NFR qualifier to the box. He completed the task in just 7.32-seconds to solidify his chances at being a new millionaire.
Quade Hiatt has been amongst the best in the world for the last few years and is chipping his way toward earning his first NFR qualification. After completing his tie in 8.27-seconds, he was sure to be in those moving on.
Not to be left out was 29-year-old Seymour, Texas man Lane Livingston with his 8.16-second run.
The youth struck again when 18-year-old Brodey Clemons found his way into the top 5. His 9.88-second run was good enough to stake his claim and give him a great chance at taking on the top cowboys in the world in the round of 10.
Top 5 finishers:
1. Kincade Henry 7.32 $15,000
2. Lane Livingston 8.16 $10,000
3. Quade Hiatt 8.27 $6,000
4. Brodey Clemons 9.88 $3,000
5. Zack Jongbloed 10.07 $1,000
Barrel Racing
The stars aligned when the line up was made for the barrel racing action in the Contender Round. From former World Champions to 11-year-old phenoms, it was impossible to pick a favorite.
The draw had four-time World Champion Sherry Cervi at the top of the ground. When you consider the lady has been to the big show in Las Vegas 19 times, if you give her the top of the ground, she is going to take full advantage of it. She set the pace at 15.280 seconds and after 14 more runs, wouldn't be moved.
Possibly the best part of that story is that both Cervi and her husband Cory Petska have a chance at winning the million dollar bonus on Saturday.
No doubt about who the crowd was rooting for in this set though. The 11-year-old million dollar cowgirl Dusky Lynn Hall has earned her way to give it a shot at adding another million dollars to her name.
Legends and ladies building legacies made their way through the alleyway tonight and the story is yet to be told.
Top 5 finishers:
1. Sherry Cervi 15.280 $15,000
2. Jordan Driver 15.346 $10,000
3. Taycie Matthews 15.353 $6,000
4. Paige Jones 15.354 $3,000
5. Dusky Hall 15.364 $1,000
Bull Riding
The final event of the night brought out some of the best bull riders in the world. Man versus beast lit up the baseball field converted to full on rodeo arena.
With the music blaring and heartbeats racing, the gates swung open 15 times with riders like four-time NFR qualifier Dustin Boquet, 2023 World Champion Ky Hamilton and four-time NFR qualifier Tyler Bingham.
Only those that rode their bulls would move on. There are no draw backs in this round. This means that there were not any guaranteed spots. When the dust settled after 15 rides only two men survived the eight seconds.
Kase Hitt, 20 years old from Oklahoma took on Two Words and he made the whistle for 84.75 points. The ride earned him the top spot and $15,000.
Jacob Carige had to do double time to find his way into the final round. After starting an incredible ride, his first bull fell to the ground in the hind end which facilitated the judges throwing the re-ride flag and Carige took the million dollar chance.
The Australian came back to get on his second bull and rode him for 80-points to be only the second bull rider to move on. His efforts earned him $10,000 and another chance.
Top 2 finishers:
1. Kase Hitt 84.75 points $15,000
2. Jacob Carige 80 points $10,000
No other qualified rides.
Stay tuned to Rodeo On SI for full coverage of The American Rodeo.