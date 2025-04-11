Timed Event Cowboys Head to The American with Retired Fan-Favorite Making a Comeback
The American Rodeo is among the largest stages in rodeo where the best cowboys in the world come to compete for a chance at the rodeo’s biggest prize. With a million dollars up for grabs, some of the retired greats are even coming back to try their luck in the arena dirt again. In these timed events— steer wrestling, team roping, and calf roping every second counts and there is no time for safetying up.
Steer Wrestling
The steer wrestling lineup is full of familiar names, but one cowboy specifically has caught fans' attention. After officially retiring from pro rodeo in 2022, 5-time World Champion and 14-time NFR qualifier Luke Branquinho is back in the arena and is a million-dollar contender!
Jesse Brown is back to Arlington, this time a million-dollar contender. The 5-time NFR Qualifier won The American in 2022. He is climbing the ranks of the 2025 PRCA standings where he sits in the no.4 position currently.
Although there is a lot of talent in the contender list, the invitee list consists of five consistent cowboys to challenge them. JD Stuxness is not only the reigning World Champion and 6-time NFR Qualifier but he was also the 2024 American champion.
SW Invitees
J.D. Stuxness
Will Lummus
Cash Robb
Dakota Eldrige
Rowdy Parrott
SW Contenders
Justin Shaffer
Luke Branquinho
Eli Lord
Mike McGinn
Stephen Culling
Kyle Irwin
Jesse Brown
Matt Fisher
Tucker Alberts
Tristan Martin
Dalton Massey
Trace Harris
Marc Joiner
Bridger Anderson
Bridger Chambers
Team Roping
The team roping also features veteran cowboys returning to the arena as well as young up-and-coming talent too. Two-time World Champion Chad Masters is million-dollar eligible alongside heeler Cory Petska—both 15-time NFR qualifiers.
Young guns Tyler Tryan and Denton Dunning have been a force to be reckoned with everywhere they enter recently including a round win at the Bob Feist together. 16-year-old Michael Calmelat Jr. will be heeling for Pedro Egurrola. Many more NFR qualifiers and familiar names round out the list including Tanner Tomlinson and Travis Graves who are currently ranked no.2 in the PRCA.
Among the list of team ropers are many who have won The American before. Junior and Kaleb were the 2023 and 2018 champions. Before that in 2015 Driggers was the champion with Travis Graves. Ward got the win in 2022, Rogers in 2021, and Proctor in 2019.
TR Invitees
Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp
Clint Summers/Jake Long
Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin
Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueria
Dustin Eguisquiza/Levi Lord
TR Contenders
Kash Bonnett/Logan Cullen
Chad Masters/Cory Petska
Devon McDaniel/Chris Young
Pedro Egurrola/Michael Calmelat Jr.
Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning
Tanner Tomlinson/Travis Graves
Shay Carroll/Logan Moore
Erich Rogers/Kollin Vonahn
Andrew Ward/Paul Eaves
JR Dees/JC Flake
Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres
Jeff Flenniken/Buddy Hawkins
Jet Toberer/Joe Mattern
Cory Kidd/Dustin Davis
Jake Smith/Douglas Rich
Tie-Down Roping
One of the tightest races throughout the contender regional finals was in the tie-down roping. Quade Hiatt came out the West Regional Champion. Dylan Hancock won the Central Regionals. 18-year-old Brodey Clemons was the East Regional Champion. All three are in the running for the million and have already shown they can get the job done.
The Harris brothers are also back in Arlington — Ty an invitee, and Joel a contender. Kincade Henry is having a great year currently sitting No. 3 in the PRCA and is million-dollar eligible at this years American.
You can never count out the invitees, especially with a lineup like we have this year. Shad Mayfield is comfortable in Globe Life where he won last year's American Rodeo. Mayfield also split the million-dollar bonus back in 2020. Although he is not eligible for the million this year, he is definitely gunning for a third title.
TD Invitees
Riley Webb
Shad Mayfield
Haven Meged
Ty Harris
Shane Hanchey
TD Contenders
Quade Hiatt
Bryce Derrer
James Mann
Bo Pickett
Daniel Miranda
Brodey Clemons
Zach Jongbloed
Andrew Burks
Joel Harris
Bobby Abernathy
Dylan Hancock
Kincade Henry
John Douch
Lucas Peres
Lane Livingston