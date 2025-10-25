World Champion and Horse of the Year Reaches $2 Million LTE Milestone

One of the most well-known horses in barrel racing has hit yet another major milestone. Force The Goodbye (The Goodbye Lane x VF Forcit First x Burrs First Down) is only seven years old, but has been leaving a massive impact on the industry since his futurity year.

With owner, trainer, and rider Kassie Mowry, "Jarvis" has earned major wins at every level of competition. A force to be reckoned with at the aged events, Jarvis has gone on to absolutely dominate professional rodeo. With one more year of derby eligibility remaining, Jarvis is sure to continue adding titles to his list of accomplishments.

Mowry and Jarvis are the reigning Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) World Champions and are headed to Mowry's fourth consecutive National Finals Rodeo (NFR). During the 2023 NFR, Mowry made the decision to get on a young Jarvis for the latter rounds of the event.

Just a futurity colt at the time, it could have been a bold ask of any horse. Jarvis is far from just "any horse." Earning multiple round wins during his first-ever appearances in the famed yellow walls of the tiny and challenging Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Jarvis proved that he was there to stay.

Jarvis won back-to-back rounds, placed in another, and ran the fastest time of the rodeo at 13.30 seconds. He helped Mowry secure the No. 3 position in the NFR Average. Coming into the NFR ranked No. 6 in the World, Mowry left Vegas No. 3 in the World, earning nearly $200,000 over the 10 rounds.

Returning in 2024 with a year's worth of rodeo experience and as Mowry's leading mount in an incredible season, Jarvis was just as dominant in the tight setup. The duo entered the NFR No. 4 in the World. They won five rounds in a row, placed in two others, and hit barrels in two rounds, but still finished fourth in the Average.

Racking up $295,526 during the NFR alone, Mowry and Jarvis finished the year with $457,809 and as the WPRA World Champion Barrel Racing duo. They competed in just 28 rodeos that season. Considering the maximum rodeo count is 100 and the majority of Mowry's peers went to 60-80 rodeos, this feat is almost unbelievable.

2025 has been equally profitable for the team, taking early season wins like RODEOHOUSTON. With the NFR likely made after that win, Mowry was able to take her usual approach - entering minimally and focusing on the rodeos she hand picked for her team.

Currently ranked No. 1 in the World at $203,445, Mowry and Jarvis could take home their second gold buckle in just a few weeks. First, they had to make sure they met the minimum rodeo count (25) required to qualify for the NFR.

This year, Mowry competed at 28 rodeos and Jarvis had assistance from CP He Will Be Epic and Famous Ladies Man. The other 14 cowgirls ranked in the top 15 in the World averaged 74 rodeos each.

Jarvis had another outstanding showing at the recent Pink Buckle in Guthrie, Okla., where he won nearly $100,000 on his two runs in the Derby. The wins pushed him over $2 million in lifetime earnings and into the No. 2 spot on the leaderboard of all-time highest money earning barrel horses.

This position was formerly held by An Oakie With Cash - the legendary partner of 19-time NFR qualifier, Lisa Lockhart.

At such a young age with a consistent record of winning everywhere he goes, Jarvis will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the best barrel horses to ever grace the arena.

