Tarleton To Welcome Back Koe Wetzel For Major Concert Event At EECU This Fall
Koe Wetzel is headed to the university he played linebacker for, Tarleton State. However, this time he won't be suiting up for the Texans. Instead he will be on stage for the grand opening of the newly built, $120 million dollar, EECU Event Center.
On September 13, Wetzel is set to take the stage to perform a full concert and tickets have already sold out even though the announcement was just released. He has been known as an artist with a wide reach as he doesn't have a specific genre you can classify his music as.
The official Koe website states, "Koe Wetzel never met a genre wall he couldn’t tear down: The Texas singer-songwriter has earned a rabid audience for his songs that mix country, rock, hip-hop, and even Nineties grunge."
The center is a massive addition to the newly reclassified division one institution that will be used for NCAA sporting events, concerts, conferences, among other events.
Tarleton is in the heart of Texas in a little town called Stephenville. It sits about an hour and a half southwest of Dallas and is considered the cowboy capital of the world.
There isn't a road you can travel down where you won't find an arena, stables, horses, the works. The amount of world champions that live there is astronomical. Not only is professional rodeo a massive industry, but collegiate as well.
Tarleton is the go-to program in the country. There is not a rodeo athlete of the younger generation who doesn't know of, and dream of wearing the purple vests at the college rodeos.
Wetzel supports the western industry as much as he can and loves his school. He has found ample opportunities to give back as an alumni and this event will bring lots of money back to the university that he has loved for decades.
