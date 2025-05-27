Two-Time NFR Qualifier Announces He's Out For The Season Following Surgery
Bull Rider Chase Dougherty has announced he's had surgery and will be out for the rest of 2025.
Dougherty took to social media yesterday to break the news, posting a video on Instagram alongside a message saying he's eight weeks post surgery and feeling better than he has in years, and that he'll see fans again in 2026.
"I’ve been pretty quiet about this on social media, but finally updating everyone a little," Dougherty said in his post. "8 weeks post surgery and I’m feeling better & stronger than I have in the last 2-3 years! I can’t wait to get back after those bulls!"
Dougherty continued:
Life isn’t easy, a lot of times it doesn’t seem fair and it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. That’s why it’s important to first, trust in God and his plan for You. Second, build you a team that believes in you more than yourself. I can’t thank the people that have helped me through this recovery enough!
Dougherty, who hails from Decatur, TX, has two Wangler NFR Qualifications in 2018 and 2024, finished 13th last season, earning #31,190. This season he's earned $9,106.
Rodeo On SI wishes him all the best in his recovery.
