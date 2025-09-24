Adam Devine on Marriott Bonvoy Keysakes, Super Bowl LX, and Fan Style
Adam Devine is many things. A comedian, philanthropist, television star, podcast host, bodybuilder, and one of the greatest minds of our generation. He is also a huge football fan who loves to collect sports memorabilia.
Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform and Official Sponsor of the NFL, is now reimagining one of travel's most familiar items, the hotel keycard, as a true collector's item that fans will want to keep forever.
To kick off the latest season of its NFL partnership, Marriott Bonvoy has teamed up with 2025 NFL 'Fanbassador' Adam Devine and six global artists to debut Marriott Bonvoy Keysakes: art-driven, NFL-themed keycards that can also unlock sports' ultimate prize: waking up inside Levi's Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday in the Marriott Bonvoy Super Bowl Sleepover Suite.
As the 2025 'Fanbassador', Devine will help bring Keysakes to fans across the globe this season. Following in the footsteps of NFL Legend Jason Kelce, Devine inspires fans all year long to collect as many Keysakes as possible. The more you collect, the better your chance of winning the ultimate prize.
Best of all, Devine will close out the season with a bang at Super Bowl LX in San Francisco, where he will help crown the Sleepover Suite winner in true Fanbassador style.
NFL fans can collect Keysakes throughout the NFL season and across the globe in three distinct ways: at hotels, pop-ups, and customized digital. Fans can learn more about the rules and eligibility on the Marriott Bonvoy website.
Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Devine about his Fanbassadorship, NFL fandom, and footwear rotation this fall.
How exciting was it to be selected as one of Marriott Bonvoy's Fanbassadors?
It was really cool. You know, I saw the campaign last year with Jason Kelce, and admittedly, I was a little jealous. It looked like so much fun and that jacket looked good on him.
So I scored the jacket. I'm bringing my fanbassadorness to the people and spreading the word about these keysakes that you can create too have a chance to win this Marriott Bonvoy Super Bowl sleepover suite, which is a mouthful, but I love saying it.
What game plan would you draw up for fans trying to collect all the keycards?
Well, you can create them online, and then I'm going to post a QR code that you're able to snap, and then create your own. I'm also going to create my very own keysake that you can collect.
I'm kind of excited. I'm a collector myself. So, if I were to guess, these are going to be the most collected items in the history of Earth. These are going to all going to be worth more than the Air Jordan rookie cards.
Can you give us any hints about your own collectible design? Like, what's it going to look like?
Pat, you dog. You're trying to get that dirt. I see you reporting, digging deep. I'm currently working on it. I don't think this is hyperbole when I say it's gonna change the face of the Earth. I don't think I'm speaking out of turn there.
Since Super Bowl LX is in Santa Clara, will you take your good buddy and podcast co-host Blake Anderson? T.I.I. Nation wants to know.
Dang, Pat, putting me on the spot. That's a 100% no. Sorry, dude. No, I know you're so Bay Area, but let's face it, the 49ers aren't going to be there, and I'm not taking you.
But, you know, I might. Blake is one of my best friends. So I'm not closing that door forever, but my wife also wants to do fun things, too.
We know you're a huge Nebraska Cornhuskers fan in college football. But who do you like in the NFL?
I never had a team that I really connected with growing up in Omaha because we didn't have a team, you know? But then basically my entire extended family, and now my parents, moved to Missouri, and they all became within the past decade Chiefs fans.
So I started, I hopped on the bandwagon at the absolute perfect time, and I'm loving every second of it. Fingers crossed, they win 30 more Super Bowls and the rest of the country hates us.
Switching gears to footwear, what shoes do you have in your rotation this fall?
I like some SB dunks. You might catch me in Air Force Ones— shout out to Nelly. Essentially, any shoe that I'm rocking, especially if I'm working out, it's got to look like it's fast. Because I'm not fast, so these shoes do a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to my athleticism.
Among the Workaholics guys, who has the best sneaker rotation?
I wish I could say myself, but it's Anders [Holm] for sure. He's like a true sneakerhead. And he gets so many free sneakers. I'm like, 'How are you just sending you these sneakers?' And he's like, 'You gotta have the relationships!'
Apparently, I have no relationships. So if anyone over at Nike or any cool sneaker company wants to send me free sneakers, I would I would happily rock it.
But Ders has the most. He's always been the oldest person I've ever known. And so he's rocked New Balances before they got cool again. So he's been riding that train for a long time.
Well, after this article, everybody's going to be sending you free shoes.
Thanks, man. I'm a 9.5 or a 10. Just put that out there, so they know!
