Clutch Style: How Dodgers Star Kiké Hernández Gets Game Day Ready
Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Kiké Hernández has endeared himself to baseball fans thanks to his exciting play and hilarious personality.
Just as Dodgers fans can count on Hernández for clutch hitting and incredible dugout vibes, the 33-year-old always brings the heat with his fire outfits worn off the field.
Hernández has a growing interest in fashion and has recently joined Alo's star-studded roster of professional athletes.
Depending on his mood, Alo helps Hernández dress for every occasion on the road. Earlier this month, Alo crafted a custom suit for Hernández to wear on the road trip through Washington, D.C.
Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI caught up with the fan-favorite to discuss his interest in fashion, process for putting together outfits, and style tips.
When putting together your outfit, do you start from the ground up or the top down?
For me, putting together an outfit is an essential part of my day. It really depends on the day, or if I have a new piece I’m excited to wear to the stadium, but for the most part I’d say I start from the ground up.
I think about what sneakers I want to wear, and go from there. The shoes set the tone, but then I go on to express myself with the details throughout the outfit. Style truly fuels my mood and confidence.
Do you dress by mood or setting or something different?
My style evolves every day, depending on my mood, activity or feeling. If I need a little mood boost or boost of confidence, I dress things up.
If I’m on the go, which usually I am with 162 games in a season, comfort is my go-to. I enjoy bringing to life a different version of my style each day. It’s one of the ways I show my personality.
Baseball players are notoriously superstitious. Does that carry over to how you dress?
I have my daily routines and regimens that I’m pretty strict about. I don’t know if I’d call myself superstitious, but if we’re having a good run or I’m happy about my performance after a game, I notice the little things I did differently or what I wore throughout that day.
The next day you might see me use the same gloves during the game or pair the same bag with a different outfit. I also sometimes match my scents to my mindset. For example, last October when we were in our playoff run, I wore scents with a champagne base to every single game day.
What is your favorite part about your custom look from Alo?
My custom look with Alo checked all the boxes, exuding confidence and uniqueness, while still feeling comfortable. I wanted to wear something that let me move with ease, but still turned heads.
I love Alo for fashionable yet comfortable looks, and I appreciate that their apparel is centered around their core belief of movement. The look was all about the details – from the signature ‘alo’ pin on the arm to how the look paired perfectly with my World Series Ring.
Are there any Alo products that are critical to your game-day preparation?
Why is it important to dress nice on the road and not just for home games?
When I’m on the road, I’m not just representing myself. I’m representing L.A., Puerto Rico, my communities, and the Dodgers. A fresh fit not only helps you look good, but it helps you feel good too.
When did you first start working with Alo and get interested in the fashion space?
I’ve always loved fashion since I was younger and growing up in Puerto Rico. Back then I didn’t have the access to get everything that I wanted to wear, so now that I have the means to do it, it’s important for me to show more of my creativity and passions through my fashion.
I first met some of the team from Alo Men last year, but I’ve been following the brand for years now. We were able to work on this custom suit throughout Spring Training and it’s been amazing to bring to life this custom look together.
What fashion advice would you give to other MLB players?
Just to be yourself. Don’t be afraid to be yourself and tell your story through the clothes you wear. We all have some of the busiest careers in the world, so take advantage of any small moment you can to show a part of who you are off field and out of uniform.
