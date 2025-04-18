Texas Rangers First Baseman Jake Burger Signs With Skechers
On Friday afternoon, Skechers announced the signing of Texas Ranger first baseman Jake Burger. The veteran infielder is the latest MLB standout to join Skechers' rapidly growing roster.
According to the brand's press release, Burger embodies Skechers' values on and off the field. The fan-favorite has proven himself as one of the most reliable players year after year.
Burger will lace up customized Skechers Baseball cleats on the field for the remainder of the 2025 season, starting with this weekend's highly anticipated interleague series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The series will feature several Skechers athletes on both sides of the diamond, with Burger joining Chris Taylor and Clayton Kershaw.
Other notable MLB players signed to Skechers include Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola, St. Louis Cardinals utility player Brendan Donovan, and Cincinnati Reds pitcher Wade Miley.
The Southern California-based company works closely with each of its athletes to help refine the design, performance, and comfort to ensure Skechers has one of the best cleats in baseball.
Skechers baseball cleats incorporate the brand's signature innovations and technologies, which have been developed over the years for various sports like running, golf, soccer, and basketball.
However, it is the feedback and on-field experiences from the brand's ambassadors that truly enhance these cleats. This collaboration results in an exceptionally comfortable cleat that is greater than the sum of its parts.
