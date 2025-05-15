Jordan Brand Signs Carolina Panthers Rookie Tetairoa McMillan
Jordan Brand continues to grow its footprint in the NFL by signing top talent around the league. On Thursday, Jumpman proudly announced the signing of Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
Last month, the Panthers selected McMillan with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It is only fitting that Jordan Brand partners with a rising star in North Carolina.
By joining the Jordan Brand family, McMillan brings his dynamic talent and commitment to excellence to the star-studded roster of elite athletes. Meanwhile, he will enjoy the coolest cleats and apparel the brand has to offer.
"To me, the Jumpman represents more than athletic excellence—it embodies a mindset that I am carrying with me to Carolina," says McMillan.
"Jordan Brand stands for breaking barriers and never settling for anything less than greatness. That philosophy resonates deeply with how I approach the game. This partnership isn't just about what I can gain - it's about what we'll build together and the path we'll create for those coming after me."
In a press release, Jordan Brand said it spotted McMillan's extraordinary talent, relentless work ethic, and competitive drive that define all Jordan Brand athletes.
"Together, we'll demonstrate how the pursuit of greatness transcends any single arena while inspiring future generations to achieve their own definition of excellence," read the Jordan Brand statement.
The iconic Jumpman has always represented those who push boundaries and refuse to accept anything less than their best - values that McMillan exemplifies through his dedication to his craft.
McMillan joins an elite group of NFL wide receivers representing the Jumpman, including Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, and Deebo Samuel.
