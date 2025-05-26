How Joe Burrow Maintains Mindfulness at Full Speed
Formula 1 race cars regularly exceed 200 mph on the track. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow finds solace in the chaos.
Cars flying around at dangerous speeds is not that different from Burrow's line of work, where defenders race at him from every angle, hoping to inflict bodily harm.
Combine the pace of NFL games with the nonstop schedule for the face of a franchise, and it is easy to understand how mindfulness is essential for Burrow.
Earlier this month, Burrow traveled to South Florida for the Miami Grand Prix. It was both business and pleasure.
For the second year in a row, Alo brought its signature blend of movement, mindfulness, and recovery to one of motorsports' most iconic weekends. Alo offered guests the ultimate wellness escape amidst the high-octane energy.
In addition to their wellness-inspired retreat at the Paddock Club, Alo partnered with Burrow for an exclusive Miami moment.
Throughout the weekend, the sports and fashion icon debuted four custom Alo looks—styled alongside a curated selection of fan-favorite pieces that reflect the brand’s signature blend of performance and elevated ease.
Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Burrow about the event, his headspace, and his unique space in the intersection of football and fashion.
What inspiration do you get from watching other sports and elite athletes?
I’m inspired by anyone who takes their job seriously and works every day to get better. People who have achieved a high level of success over a long period of time and still know there are ways to improve all aspects of their game. That’s what I strive for every day and I take care of my body to give myself the best chance at success.
You have opponents racing at you in football. How do you stay calm under pressure?
It comes down to preparation. If you trust the work you’ve put in, there’s no need to panic. I’ve always felt that the calmest guy in the room usually has the best shot at making the right decision. So I try to be that guy, no matter what’s happening around me.
As the face of the franchise, you face scrutiny off the field. How do you manage that kind of attention?
I just stay true to who I am. I’m not out here trying to be anything but myself. I keep a tight circle, focus on my work, and try not to get caught up in the noise. At the end of the day, I know what matters — showing up for my team, doing my job, and representing the organization the right way.
Alo is offering guests the ultimate wellness escape in Miami. Have you been able to prioritize any wellness time this off-season?
Definitely, prioritizing recovery is a big part of staying ready for the season. While I was in Miami for F1, I stopped by Alo’s Pit Stop Pop-up — it was the perfect reset. They had some great wellness experiences that helped me recharge and take care of my body in the middle of a packed weekend.
You are sporting four custom Alo looks throughout the weekend. What inspired your outfits?
Comfort is always the priority. I like to keep things simple but clean — and Alo nailed that. Each look felt good in the Miami heat and still made a statement.
One of my favorites was the custom short-sleeve button-up and matching shorts in light pink. It was different, but it still felt like me. Alo’s all about movement and performance, and this set brought that to life in a way that still looked sharp.
As one of the best-dressed quarterbacks in the NFL, do you try to up your fashion game each season?
I think style’s just another way to compete — in a good way. I stay inspired by teammates, guys around the league, and even stuff outside of football. Each season brings new energy, so I try to bring that into what I wear too.
Do you have any fashion advice to offer other NFL players?
Wear what feels like you. That’s the biggest thing. We’ve got a big platform, and fashion’s one of the ways we show personality off the field. Your fit tells a story — it’s a chance to connect with fans and show who you are beyond the helmet.
Last question: What is your footwear rotation this off-season?
While off the field, I’ve been wearing Alo’s new Runners a lot lately — they’re lightweight, clean, and easy to style whether I’m training or just laying low. Solid off-duty go-to.
