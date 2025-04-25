Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Debuts Crystal-Covered Crocs at NFL Draft
Ahead of being drafted No. 6 by the Las Vegas Raiders, Boise State All-American running back Ashton Jeanty made quite the fashion statement on the NFL Draft red carpet with some major bling on his feet.
The Heisman Trophy runner-up, Doak Walker, and Maxwell Award winner rocked a custom pair of Crocs' Classic Clogs from their upcoming Swarovski collaboration.
Jeanty debuted a black version of the shoes featuring iridescent dragonfly wings that sparkle with Swarovski crystals (perfectly fitting the Raiders' iconic team colors).
Crocs' collaboration includes two clogs - the Classic and Bae - both highlighted by hand-placed Swarovski crystals.
The new collection will launch on May 6 on the Crocs App in the United States, Canada, Europe, and through select wholesale partners globally.
As part of the collaboration - and sold separately - is a limited-edition Jibbitz charm that, according to Crocs, is inspired by the Queen of the Night flower, which blooms only one night a year.
“This global collection represents a bold evolution for Crocs – where iconic comfort meets exquisite craftsmanship,” said Matias Infante, VP of Global Marketing for Crocs.
“By embellishing our Classic and Bae Clogs with Swarovski crystals, we’re elevating our most recognizable silhouettes and solidifying our place in the fashion conversation.”
The top running back in the country, Jeanty amassed 2,601 rushing yards last season as a junior - just short of Barry Sanders' NCAA record that he sent in 1988.
Jeanty accomplished this while leading Boise State to a conference title and Fiesta Bowl birth in the College Football Playoff. He now takes his talents to a Pete Carroll-led Las Vegas squad in desperate need of a rushing attack.
Outside of his relationship with Crocs, Jeanty is part of Nike's NFL Draft class, which was announced prior to the selection show. Other notable signings include Shedeur Sanders and Tyler Warren, among others.
