Nike Unveils CeeDee Lamb's Football Cleats Dropping This Summer
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been a Nike athlete since entering the NFL in 2020. Since then, Lamb has used his star power to elevate the Cowboys and Nike even further into football culture.
Thanks to his accomplishments on the field, Nike is rewarding Lamb by releasing the first Player Edition (PE) of his football cleats later this Summer.
On Friday morning, the official Nike Football account (@usnikefootball) shared pictures and a 19-second hype video teasing the upcoming release of the Lamb's cleats.
The first Instagram post shows detailed pictures of the football cleats with the caption, "If you ask @cee2x___ slime isn't just a word — it's a lifestyle."
The caption continued, "It's the connection that turns friends into family. It's the mentality that turns every snap into a show. It's CeeDee Lamb. It's the culture."
Cowboys fans and football players can expect the cleats to drop soon. The Nike Vapor Pro 1 "CeeDee Lamb" officially releases on June 11 for $150 in adult sizes and is already available for viewing on the Nike website.
The hype video was successful in driving excitement for the model as it slowly reveals Lamb's green and black Nike football cleats with the messages "Fast as 88" and "Nike Vapor One."
According to Nike, Lamb is all about making long-lasting connections with his family, friends, and the next generation. Those factors inspired Lamb's colorway. Although not a signature model, a Player Edition is the next-best honor.
The "CeeDee Lamb" colorway features a mesmerizing blend of Sequoia, Green Strike, and Metallic Silver. Additionally, the "IIXXX" on the heel webbing honors an important member of Lamb's lineage.
The Nike Vapor Pro 1 features a mesh upper combined with the inner sleeve to provide a breathable, snug fit. Meanwhile, the forefoot Air Zoom unit is stitched to the upper and offers unreal responsiveness.
Lastly, wide stud placement ensures optimal multidirectional traction, and a molded plastic around the heel offers stability for your ankle and Achilles.
