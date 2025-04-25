Travis Hunter Wants Anthony Edwards and James Harden's Shoes Turned Into Cleats
The first night of the 2025 NFL Draft provided plenty of highlights and dramatic storylines. Look no further than No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter.
It is easy to understand why the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to select the two-way star.
Hunter's dynamic play style and undeniable star power are the same reasons adidas signed him to a multi-year footwear and apparel deal in December 2024.
Since making it official with adidas, Hunter has appeared in marketing campaigns and brand events for adidas. Before last night's draft, Nice Kicks caught up with Hunter to discuss adidas footwear.
The reporter asked Hunter which adidas sneakers he would like to see turned into football cleats. The 21-year-old's answer did not disappoint, naming two popular basketball shoes.
"The AE's! I want to see how those look on cleats," said Hunter. That should come as no surprise as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' first signature sneaker has taken the footwear industry by storm.
Hunter added, "Or the Hardens. Bro, them Harden's would be cold on cleats, too." He specified the adidas Harden Vol. 8, LA Clippers guard James Harden's eighth signature sneaker.
Later in the interview, Hunter said he would love to collaborate with Edwards on a pair of cleats. While adidas has not redesigned any of its basketball shoes into football cleats, some players are taking matters into their own hands.
During the 2024 NFL season, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison caught three touchdowns in a single game while wearing custom adidas AE 1 football cleats.
There is plenty of action remaining in this year's NFL Draft. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.
