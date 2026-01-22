Shaq's Retro Reebok Sneakers Dominated Release Day

There were several major sneaker drops on Thursday, January 22. Multiple NBA All-Stars, as well as Basketball Hall of Famers, all had shoes hitting shelves at the exact same time today.

It should come as no surprise that the most dominant player ever, Shaquille O'Neal, overpowered the sneaker space on a crowded release day.

Shaq's Sneaker Sellout

The Reebok Shaqnosis Low sold out quickly in most sizes. | Reebok

Everything from the Converse SHAI 001 'ARES GRAY' to the Nike Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points' had generated plenty of hype. However, the Reebok Shaqnosis Low in the classic "White/Black" colorway sold out quickly in almost every size.

The Reebok Shaqnosis Low launched in the "White/Black/Vector Red" colorway at 10:00 a.m. The retail price was $130 in adult sizes on the Reebok website, but demand immediately outpaced supply. Currently, only smaller sizes — 7.5 and below — are available.

Reebok Shaqnosis Low

The Reebok Shaqnosis Low. | Reebok

Fans can try other select retailers or hope for a restock at some point. Otherwise, they may have to pay above the retail price on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

The Reebok Shaqnosis has been a fan favorite for over 30 years. However, this was the first time the shoe got redesigned as a low-cut model to meet current fashion trends. Modern hoopers do not want bulky high-top sneakers, so Reebok has cut down on the size and weight of the iconic model.

Reebok Shaqnosis History

The Reebok Shaqnosis Low. | Reebok

Just like the original design from 1995, these old-school hoop shoes feature an EVA and Hexalite cushioning that softens every leap and landing. The aggressive outsole pattern features the iconic Dunkman logo that nods to one of the game's greats.

Fans old enough to remember O'Neal's early days with the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers recognize the Twilight Zone-inspired colorway. Now, we can only hope Reebok releases more styles that celebrate each massive step of O'Neal's unmatched NBA career.

O'Neal as President of Reebok Basketball

The Reebok Shaqnosis Low "White/Black/Vector Red" colorway. | Reebok

Since taking over as the President of Reebok Basketball in October 2023, O'Neal has quickly revitalized the proud brand.

Of course, Reebok has a strong catalog of retro models like the Shaqnosis. However, O'Neal's decision to invest in a new generation of hoopers led by WNBA All-Star Angel Reese is the latest example of his marketing genius.

O'Neal and Reebok are just getting started, so fans can expect more heat from the iconic brand in 2026. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

