Tyler Booker Embraces Cowboys Culture Starting With His Boots
Less than 24 hours after the Dallas Cowboys selected Tyler Booker in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the All-American lineman out of Alabama was on his way to the Lone Star State.
Booker arrived in Frisco, Texas, to tour The Star, the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters, and visit with coaches and front office staff.
To help officially welcome Booker to the team, Lucchese presented the newest Cowboys player with custom boots. Lucchese Bootmaker is the Official Bootmaker for the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
Booker was treated to a custom fitting session involving a century-old tracing and measurement method in the official Lucchese Lounge in The Star, overlooking the practice fields.
Booker is the first NFL draft pick of the Cowboys to receive these boots, and Lucchese will continue this tradition each year to officially welcome the team's top draft selection to the Cowboys with their first pair of Lucchese boots.
Building on a legacy of craftsmanship and commitment to excellence, Lucchese will introduce the second iteration of the "Lucchese x Dallas Cowboys Collection" as part of the extended relationship, celebrating the rich heritage of champions and the spirit of both iconic brands.
The pair of Lucchese boots are part of this year's new collaborative collection with Lucchese Bootmaker and the Dallas Cowboys, launching in select stores and online in August 2025.
As part of the exciting new partnerships, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Booker about his favorite footwear and plans to adapt to Dallas culture.
How did it feel to get drafted by the Cowboys ("America's team")?
It's really a dream come true. I always want to be on the biggest platform, the biggest stage. I feel like the best competitors compete on the biggest stage and there's no bigger stage than being on the Dallas Cowboys, so I'm very excited to compete this season.
How did it feel to put on the Lucchese boots and be the first-ever Cowboys draft pick to do it?
Oh, it's truly an honor to be the first to ever do it. And for me, being as big as I am, I remember I was at the Fort Worth stockyards, and they had a boot store there. I went to get a pair of boots, and they didn't fit.
So for Lucchese to be there and properly fit me for my boots, that was really cool. It's something I've been wanting to do for a while!
Are you going to adjust your personal style to adapt to Dallas culture?
Yeah, wherever I am, I like to adapt and learn more about that culture. So whether it's my style, what I put on, what I'm wearing, what I'm listening to, or what I eat, I'm just very excited to be immersed in the culture of Dallas.
Have you begun the process of finding an official footwear endorsement deal? I know you wore Nike at Alabama.
I'm in the process right now.
What does your current off-field footwear look like?
I like wearing a lot of tennis shoes. Comfort is very important for me as a big man. And whenever I'm stepping out, I don't mind putting on something that's designer, like a Louis Vuitton or like this past weekend, I had my rotation at Gucci loafers.
So I like dressing to the occasion. Whether that be I'm just going to grab something and put on a pair of tennis shoes, or if I'm going somewhere fancy, you can put on a pair of loafers. I could do it all, and I really like expressing myself with how I dress.
Last question: What is your hottest take on sneakers at the moment?
The resale market has killed the true love of sneakers. I remember as a kid, you saw a pair of shoes that you wanted, and you could easily find it at different stores.
But there's no way that you're finding the latest release of the highest pair of sneakers in store now. I feel like that really just takes the fun out of it. So that's my hot take. I feel like the resale market has killed shoe culture as a whole.
