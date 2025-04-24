Nike Unveils Stacked 2025 NFL Draft Class Signings
The 2025 NFL Draft begins tonight, and all of the major sportswear brands have begun unveiling their new rookie signings.
Yesterday, adidas announced its star-studded class, and today, Nike answered back with its own impressive class.
On Thursday afternoon, Nike officially unveiled its stacked 2025 NFL Draft Class signings on its Instagram account. Nike prefaced its unveiling with the message, "Pass on me now, stress about me later."
It also added the caption, "Don't know who's going to look worse…the GM that passes on me or the teams that have to line up against me."
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders remains the headliner, but he has been joined by stars at every position.
Running backs include Ashton Jeanty (Boise State), Trevor Etienne (Georgia), Omarion Hampton (North Carolina), Kaleb Johnson (Iowa), Devin Heal (Kansas), and Cam Skattebo (Arizona State).
The two tight ends signed were Tyler Warren (Penn State) and Harold Fannin Jr. (Bowling Green).
Wide receivers include Elic Ayomanor (Stanford), Jack Bech (TCU), Jaylin Noel (Iowa State), Kyle Williams (Washington State), and Savion Williams (TCU).
The defensive signings include cornerback Jahdae Barron (Texas), Jihaad Campbell (Alabama) defensive back Malaki Starks (Georgia).
