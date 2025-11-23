The 10 Best Basketball Shoes Under $100 Before Black Friday

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

Black Friday is less than a week away, and many of the sales events have already begun. The sneaker community is known for its frugal shopping methods, and now is a great time to invest in a new pair of basketball shoes at a major discount.

From adidas to Nike and the NBA to the WNBA, many of the most popular signature sneaker lines in the sport are on sale. Below are the best basketball shoes under $100 before Black Friday.

adidas Dame X

The adidas Dame X "Dolla Red" colorway. | adidas

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is out for the season, but his signature sneaker line with adidas rolls on. Lillard's tenth hoop shoe launched at the retail price of $90 in adult sizes.

Online shoppers can currently choose from three colorways for $90, and two colorways for $72 (20% off) at adidas.com.

adidas D.O.N. Issue #7

The adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 "Camp" colorway. | Foot Locker

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell debuted his seventh signature adidas basketball shoe last spring in the NBA Playoffs, and it is finally cooling down in price.

After launching at a retail price of $120, online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways at $96 (20% off) at adidas.com.

Curry Fox 2

The Curry Fox 2 "World Tour" colorway. | Curry Brand

San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox's future with Curry Brand and Under Armour is far from certain. That could have expedited the discounts on his second signature Curry Brand basketball shoe.

The Curry Fox 2 launched at a retail price of $120, but is marked down to under $100 in two colorways at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Jordan Luka 4

The Jordan Luka 4 "Gone Fishing" colorway. | Jordan Brand

Shortly after arriving in Los Angeles, Jordan Brand launched the fourth signature sneaker for Lakers guard Luka Doncic. Since then, the Jordan Luka 4 has dropped in multiple colorways inspired by his personality and interests.

After hitting shelves with a retail price of $135, online shoppers can find the Jordan Luka 4 for under $90 in multiple colorways by using the code "BFriday" at Nike.com.

Jordan Tatum 3

The Jordan Tatum 3 "Highlights" colorway. | Jordan Brand

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is out for the season, but his signature Jordan Brand sneaker line remains as relevant as ever. With Tatum's fourth shoe launching earlier this fall, the Jordan Tatum 3 is now discounted.

Online shoppers can choose between two colorways of the Jordan Tatum 4 for under $100 (down from $125) at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Jordan Zion 4

The Jordan Zion 4 "Low Country" colorway. | Dick's Sporting Goods

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson has missed significant time throughout his NBA career. That has reflected in the price drops of his signature Jordan Brand sneaker line.

Online shoppers can choose between two colorways of the Jordan Tatum 4 for under $100 at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Nike A'One

The Nike A'One "Leo Lights" colorway. | Nike

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson dominates the WNBA and the sneaker industry. Her first signature Nike basketball shoe was a smash hit and is finally marked down in multiple colorways.

Shoppers can find her sneakers on sale at multiple retailers, but the most discounted colorways under $100 are currently at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Nike Book 1

The Nike Book 1 "Blue Blood" colorway. | Nike

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's first signature basketball has been on deep discounts for many months. However, the prices went back up before the holiday shopping season.

Luckily for frugal fans, they can still buy the Nike Book 1 for under $80 in two colorways at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Nike KD18

The Nike KD18 "Atomic Pink" colorway. | Nike

Kevin Durant debuted his 18th signature Nike basketball shoe during the final games with the Phoenix Suns. Fast forward a few months, and Durant is playing for the Houston Rockets, and his shoes are finally below $100 in select styles.

The Nike KD18 launched at a retail price of $155 in adult sizes, but is under $199.97 (25% off) in select styles at Nike with the code "BFriday."

PUMA MB.04

The PUMA MB.04 "Reflections" colorway. | Dick's Sporting Goods

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has one of the most popular signature sneaker lines among young fans. PUMA taps into Ball's out-of-this-world personality, and the results never disappoint.

The PUMA MB.04 launched at a retail price of $125 in adult sizes, but is under $100 in multiple colorways at Dick's Sporting Goods.

