10 Fall-Ready Sneakers That Still Shine in Summer

The temperatures are still soaring, but the calendar shows signs that summer is running out. It's the awkward time of the year when most shoppers don't know whether to buy one last pair of summer kicks or embrace the upcoming fall season.

Thankfully, for a handful of brands, we don't have to choose. Currently, there are ten sneakers that will seamlessly transition from summer to fall without ever looking out of season. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of everything you need to know.

New Balance Made in UK 991v2

The New Balance Made in UK 991v2. | New Balance

The New Balance Made in UK 991v2 is available in 16 colorways for $250-$270 in adult sizes at newbalance.com. Inspired by the 1980s and executed in seasonal tones, this shoe's premium materials make it a worthy investment for the changing weather.

New Balance Made in USA 993

The New Balance Made in USA 993. | New Balance

The New Balance Made in USA 993 is available in seven colorways for $199.99 in adult sizes at newbalance.com. Originally introduced in 2008, the refined silhouette pulls performance tech from multiple models. Best of all, it continues New Balance's dedication to premium craftsmanship.

Nike ACG LDV

The Nike ACG LDV. | Nike

The Nike ACG LDV is available in the "Varsity Red" colorway for $130 in adult sizes at nike.com. The return of this retro trail runner sold out in multiple vibrant colorways, but is primed for a big fall in a nostalgic color palette. Even if you're not an outdoorsy person, this shoe is ready to scale city streets like they're mountain peaks.

Nike Pegasus Premium

The Nike Pegasus Premium. | Nike

The Nike Pegasus Premium is available in 20 colorways for $220 in adult sizes at nike.com. Make no mistake, these shoes are built for daily runs. But the premium touch to Nike's flagship running shoe line makes the model stylish enough to wear casually.

adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0

The adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0. | adidas

The adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 is available in 14 colorways for $120-$150 in adult sizes at adidas.com. Inspired by 2000s-era runners, this remastered shoe is designed for city explorers and trendsetters. It made waves this summer and shows no signs of cooling off this fall. From Patrick Mahomes to Donovan Mitchell, adidas athletes have rocked these sneakers casually.

adidas CLIMACOOL LACED

The adidas CLIMACOOL LACED. | adidas

The adidas CLIMACOOL LACED is available in three colorways for $160-$170 in adult sizes at adidas.com. Adidas has enlisted athletes from across different sports to champion the new silhouette. Personally, I've been rocking these shoes all summer and have received a surprising number of compliments from strangers. They are super breathable, stylish, and hard to get dirty.

On Cloudrunner 3 Max

The On Cloudrunner 3 Max. | On.

The On Cloudrunner 3 Max is available in five colorways for $180 in adult sizes at on.com. This shoe is built for daily runs, but its premium construction and trendy colorways make it cool enough to wear casually. Not to mention, the CloudTec cushioning system provides a soft ride every day.

PUMA x SALEHE BEMBURY Velum NITRO

The PUMA x SALEHE BEMBURY Velum NITRO. | PUMA

The PUMA x SALEHE BEMBURY Velum NITRO is available in two colorways for $160 in adult sizes at puma.com. Personally, we prefer the "Toasted Almond and Sand Dune" colorway for fall. So did Portugal's football team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While some brands lean into the past, this shoe is all about the future.

Salomon XT-4 OG

The Salomon XT-4 OG. | Salomon

The Salomon XT-4 OG is available in ten colorways for $200 in adult sizes at salomon.com. The French sportswear brand revived this silhouette from the archives, preserving its vintage style, refreshing colors, and comfort.

ASICS GEL-1130

The ASICS GEL-1130. | Foot Locker

The ASICS GEL-1130 is available in 11 colorways for $110 in adult sizes at Foot Locker. The stability running shoe from 2008 has found a new generation of fans who love retro technical runners. It doesn't hurt that the seasonal colorways pop off the old-school shoe.

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