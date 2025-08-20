The 5 Best Basketball Shoes Dropping This Weekend
Basketball fans are in the dog days of the NBA offseason. While there are no more summer league games or roster moves remaining, players are giving sneakerheads plenty to follow.
The footwear industry has exciting drops every week, but the stars have aligned for this upcoming weekend. Below are the five best basketball shoes hitting shelves from August 21-23.
Nike Ja 3 "Price of Admission"
Release Information: Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant's third signature sneaker has been one of the most hyped basketball shoes of the summer. The "Price of Admission" colorway is the second general-release style to drop after the "Light Show" launch colorway.
How to Buy: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Ja 3 "Price of Admission" in adult ($125), big kid ($100), and little kid ($85) sizes on the Nike website on Thursday, August 21.
Nike Giannis Freak 7 "Hot Pink"
Release Information: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's seventh signature sneaker launched last month and has already hit shelves in multiple styles. The "Live Wire" colorway continues Nike's theme of "Hot Pink" for the summer.
How to Buy: The Nike Giannis Freak 7 "Live Wire" colorway is slated to drop for $125 in adult sizes on Thursday, August 21. However, the shoes are already available at Dick's Sporting Goods.
Curry Fox 2 "Curry World Tour"
Release Information: San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox was unable to attend the Curry World Tour due to an injury. However, Fox's second signature sneaker officially launches in the "Curry World Tour" colorway this week.
How to Buy: Online shoppers can buy the Curry Fox 2 "Curry World Tour" in adult sizes ($120) and grade school ($90) sizes at UA.com and select retailers.
Curry Series 7 "World Tour"
Release Information: The term "super shoe" is used a lot in the running world, but Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry helped design a "basketball super shoe" with the Curry Series 7.
How to Buy: Online shoppers can buy the Curry Series 7 "World Tour" in adult sizes ($160) at UA.com and select retailers.
Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Halo"
Release Information: Last but not least, Kobe Bryant's third signature Nike basketball shoe makes its long-awaited return. The Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Halo" returns to celebrate Bryant's birthday.
How to Buy: Online shoppers can try to buy the Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Halo" colorway for $210 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.
More NBA Sneakers News
LeBron James teased an all-gold colorway of the Nike LeBron 23
Jalen Brunson and Natalia Bryant star in a new ad for the Nike Kobe 3 Protro.
The Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Halo" drops this Saturday.
Curry Brand launches De'Aaron Fox's second signature sneaker.
Interview: Stephen Curry built a basketball "super shoe" and is taking it on a world tour.