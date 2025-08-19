Fit for a King: LeBron James Teases All-Gold Nike LeBron 23
Despite it being the dog days of summer in the middle of a long NBA offseason, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James continues to excite fans with new footwear stories. James is just as adept at marketing his sneakers as he is at dominating the NBA.
Three weeks ago, James debuted a wear-test version of the Nike LeBron 23. It was a very early version of the unreleased sneaker. However, in his social media tease, James said that he planned to preview an exciting upcoming colorway.
Today, James delivered on that promise. The league's all-time leading scorer posted two videos of the Nike LeBron 23 in an all-gold colorway on his Instagram story. Check out the posts shared by Complex Sneakers below.
The silhouette sports a metallic gold upper contrasted by black detailing that only accentuates the eye-catching design. Details like the signature LeBron logo and the crown icon are visible. However, the Nike Swooshes are not as easily recognizable.
Currently, there are no official images, pricing, tech specs, or release dates for the Nike LeBron 23. However, fans should expect an official launch announcement from Nike before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.
James and Nike usually introduce their new models in August or September each year. In the meantime, online shoppers can find the Nike LeBron 22 for more than $100 off online in select styles.
More: LeBron James ditches his signature gym shoes for a new brand.
Somehow, Nike and James manage to create a fresh new design with top-notch performance technology every year. While details on the Nike LeBron 23 remain scarce at this time, fans can expect another hit for the legendary sneaker line.
The Lakers will report for NBA Media Day next month; hopefully, James chooses to rock these all-gold kicks for the first day of the new campaign.
Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
Jalen Brunson and Natalia Bryant star in a new ad for the Nike Kobe 3 Protro.
The Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Halo" drops this Saturday.
Flight Club Los Angeles announces week-long 'Kobe Day' celebration.
Curry Brand launches De'Aaron Fox's second signature sneaker.
Interview: Stephen Curry built a basketball "super shoe" and is taking it on a world tour.