The 5 Best Sneakers Dropping This Week (October 20-24)

A new week is here, and the sneaker release calendar reflects the excitement around fall. For the most part, the best shoes this week are dropping in either Halloween or seasonal colorways. However, there are still a few surprises.

Whether shopping for kicks to wear while trick-or-treating or getting buckets on the basketball court, there is something that should appeal to all fans this week. Below are the five best sneakers hitting shelves between October 20-24, 2026.

Reese's x Reebok Angel Reese 1

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 "REESE'S" colorway. | Reebok

The Reese's x Reebok Angel Reese 1 drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 20. The performance basketball shoes cost $160 (adult) and $130 (kids) at Reebok, Dick's Sporting Goods, and select retailers.

The collaboration is a nod to Angel Reese's loyal fans and America's beloved candy brand. This limited-edition colorway features a chocolate-brown base with an orange-and-yellow gradient pattern. Co-branding appears on the shoe. Best of all, the sneakers arrive fresh in a bright orange shoe box.

Nike x Nigo x j-hope Air Force 1

The Nike x Nigo x j-hope Air Force 1. | Nike

The Nike x Nigo x j-hope Air Force 1 drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 22. Online shoppers can buy the casual kicks for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app. BTS' j-hope teamed up with Japanese artist Nigo to work on one of Nike's most popular sneakers.

The colorway combines classic 1990s Tokyo nostalgia with modern global stardom. The silhouette sports a glossy Burnt Sunrise and Metallic Gold leather upper, Chlorine Blue accents, and signature squirrel graphics.

Nike Ja 4 "Zombie"

The Nike Ja 4 "Zombie" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 4 "Zombie" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 23. The performance basketball shoes retail for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Ja Morant loves his Halloween classics, and that is apparent with his shoes each year. The Nike Ja 4 "Zombie" features an Oil Green and Black upper with distressed textures. The Nike and Ja branding glisten in Bright Crimson. Lastly, the Light Lemon Twist outsole glows in the dark.

Air Jordan 12 "Fireside"

The Air Jordan 12 "Fireside" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 12 "Fireside" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 24. The retro basketball shoes will be available at Nike and popular retailers. Full-family pricing includes: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Baby/Toddler ($80).

The "Fireside" colorway sports a Light Orewood Brown upper with Cacao Wow overlays and accents. Team Red provides a warm touch on the Jordan Brand logos on the heels and insoles.

adidas VIRGINIA Adistar Jellyfish "Red" and "Storm"

The adidas VIRGINIA Adistar Jellyfish "Red" and "Storm" colorways. | adidas

The adidas VIRGINIA Adistar Jellyfish drops in the "Red" and "Storm" colorways on Saturday, October 24. Sign-ups are open now. The casual sneakers have a retail price of $300 in adult sizes on the CONFIRMED app, adidas app, and select retailers worldwide.

Once again, adidas Originals and Pharrell Williams have applied two new color schemes to the most exciting casual shoe of the year. This latest release continues the story of one of the partnership's most distinct footwear designs.