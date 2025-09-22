Adidas Anthony Edwards 2 Unveiled: Release Date, Pricing, Tech Specs
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards had one of the best debut hoop shoes of all time. For two NBA seasons, the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 dominated the league and the footwear industry. Between the futuristic design and unapologetic marketing campaign, it was unstoppable.
While athletes and fans hate to see Edwards' first signature sneaker go, the future is bright for his signature sneaker line.
After debuting the unreleased model in China on his international tour, the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 was officially unveiled on Monday morning.
According to adidas, Edwards' second signature shoe is built for explosive speed, fearless play, and self-belief without limits. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the performance basketball shoe.
Release Information
The Anthony Edwards 2 launches in the "With Love" colorway on Saturday, October 4. The shoe has a retail price of $130 in adult sizes and will be available for purchase on adidas.com and at select adidas retail locations worldwide.
Similar to the first installment, the shoe launches in the "With Love" colorway, honoring Edwards' mother and grandmother with their favorite hues. The peach flavors are also a nod to the former Georgia Bulldog's Atlanta roots.
It is a deeply personal tribute that underscores Edwards' authenticity and commitment to carrying family and community with him every time he steps on the court.
The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 will introduce a full range of new colorways and exclusives over the course of the season, reflecting Edwards' journey, inspirations, and global impact.
Tech Specs
The Anthony Edwards 2 builds on the foundation of Edwards' first signature with new design breakthroughs engineered for explosive speed, dynamic movement, and all-day comfort.
Key tech specs include a Propulsion Plate that provides torsional support and energy return for quicker takeoffs and effortless elevation. The Articulated Fangs deliver lockdown and containment, keeping players secure through every cut, drive, and first step.
Meanwhile, LIGHTBOOST + Lightstrike combines rim and core construction with adidas' leading cushioning platforms, offering superior comfort, responsiveness, and long-lasting freshness on and off the court.
An evolution of his debut signature model, the Anthony Edwards 2 reflects Edwards' explosive game and unwavering confidence, engineered in close collaboration with Ant himself to deliver a shoe designed for hoopers who embody fearless self-belief on and off the court.
True to form, Edwards already considers the model the best of all time. In August, Edwards said his second signature sneaker sneaker was, "the best basketball shoes to ever be created."
Inspiration
"Just like I challenge myself every game, this shoe is built to help players outdo themselves every time they step on the court. I was part of every step of the process, from ideas to sketches, and it feels incredible to see it come to life," said Edwards in a press release.
The Anthony Edwards 2 is designed to empower the next generation of hoopers, encouraging them to embrace Ant's mantra: "Believe That."
"Adidas basketball has a simple vision, be the next generation brand of basketball. No one represents that vision better for both the brand and the game than Ant himself," said Max Staiger, General Manager of Basketball, adidas.
"His unapologetic confidence, charisma, and success both on and off the court are all embodied in his latest signature offering and continue to make him the face of the next generation."
The 2025-26 NBA season starts soon, and fans can expect more heat from Edwards and adidas. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
