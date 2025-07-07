Adidas Enlists World's Biggest Stars for Superstar Campaign
In the sneaker world, few models carry as much significance as the adidas Superstar. Created for basketball, adopted by streetwear pioneers, championed repeatedly by each generation, the Superstar is the original icon that made a journey from sports to culture.
Earlier this year, adidas launched "The Original" campaign. Now, the Three Stripes returns to present the next iteration of its new global platform: shining a light on the trailblazing influence of the Superstar.
Inspired by the iconic silhouette's legacy of transcending cultural spaces, "Superstar, The Originalˮ campaign adopts a living stage as its backdrop. In a dramatic, high-contrast black and white, a cast of heroes showcases the magnetism of being an Original Icon.
Visionary photographer and filmmaker Thibaut Grevet directed the film, while legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson adds the narration. The campaign features a multi-generational cast of original voices: Anthony Edwards, JENNIE, Missy Elliott, Mark Gonzales, GloRilla, Teezo Touchdown, and Gabbriette.
The campaign unfolds in two chapters. First up: "Pyramids," a powerful teaser, sees Samuel L. Jackson reflect on enduring monuments to human achievement that withstand the test of time.
"Pyramids" draws a parallel between these ancient structures and the lasting cultural impact of the Superstar. The second chapter: "Clocks," is a hero film that brings together the complete cast of seven cultural icons in a singular, powerful statement.
The Superstar II will return in two classic colorways alongside the iconic Firebird Tracksuit.
The Superstar II, with its enhanced padding in the tongue and collar, defined an influential era of creative expression in the late 90s, becoming the footwear of choice for artists, musicians, and skaters who pushed cultural boundaries.
Complementing this silhouette, the Firebird Tracksuit has remained in the cultural spotlight since 1967, continuously embraced by style pioneers and musical innovators worldwide.
More Sneakers News
WNBA stars shine in hilarious adidas Dame X commercial.
Adidas signs Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith to a NIL deal.
Champs Sports enlists NFL stars for its back-to-school campaign.
The Nike Ja 3 could be the best back-to-school shoe of 2025.
Bronny James teased the Nike LeBron 20 "Drew League" colorway.