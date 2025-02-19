Adidas & Fear of God Athletics unveil NCAA uniforms for March Madness
With every major sportswear brand competing for competition, no brand is as bold with its footwear and apparel as adidas. Athletes and fans can always count on the Three Stripes to push the limits of conventional designs.
Every year, adidas rolls out new alternate college basketball uniforms for its flagship NCAA partner schools during the second half of the season. That is usually either a March Madness edition, Black History Month edition, or a limited-edition Fear of God collaboration.
On Wednesday, Fear of God Athletics and adidas announced their continued partnership with Indiana University, the University of Miami, and the University of Kansas to launch their NCAA collection. It appears that only three of the adidas flagship programs will get the limited-edition uniforms.
Fear of God founder and creative director Jerry Lorenzo designed player-exclusive uniforms, alongside apparel and socks, which reflect each team's colors. Earlier this winter, Kicks On SI spoke with Lorenzo about his adidas partnership and the future of basketball footwear.
The collection also incorporates custom II Basketball shoes, engineered to NCAA performance specifications and realized in Collegiate Red and Court Green, alongside Putty Beige, which will launch at retail next month. The pieces will debut on the court at the rival games held this month.
- Tuesday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m. CT: University of Kansas vs. University of Central Florida (women’s).
- Thursday, February 20 at 7 p.m. EST: University of Miami vs. Notre Dame (women’s).
- Thursday, February 20 at 7 p.m. EST: Indiana University vs. Ohio State (women’s).
- Saturday, February 22 at 6 p.m. EST: University of Miami vs. Virginia Tech (men’s).
- Saturday, February 22 at 3 p.m. CT: University of Kansas vs. Oklahoma State (men’s).
- Wednesday, February 26 at 8:30 p.m. EST: Indiana University vs. Penn State (men’s).
While fans eagerly await these jerseys to hit shelves, they can go ahead and buy replica jerseys to support their teams for $90 in adult sizes on the adidas website as well as select retailers.
