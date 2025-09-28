Air Jawn: Jalen Hurts' Jordan 11 Cleats Honor Philadelphia Slang
One of the best matchups in Week 4 of the NFL kicked off early on Sunday afternoon. The Philadelphia Eagles stayed undefeated by handing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their first loss in a thrilling 31-25 game.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts led the way with 130 passing yards and two touchdowns (plus a team-leading 62 rushing yards). As if the stellar performance was not enough to please fans, Hurts debuted a new pair of Air Jordan cleats that will endear him to all Philadelphians.
Hurts wore retro Air Jordan 11 cleats in a player-exclusive "Jawn Air" colorway. While most fans would agree "Air Jawn" is catchier, no one can argue with the concept and execution.
The Air Jordan 11 "Jawn Air" colorway was designed specifically for Hurts. The silhouette sported an all-white silhouette contrasted by black Jumpman logos popping off the sides and "Jawn Air" stitched into the tongues.
For most people outside of Pennsylvania, a "Jawn" is a noun - a person, place, thing, or event that one need not or cannot give a specific name to. Basically, everything is a jawn in the City of Brotherly Love.
After the game, Jason Dumas of ABC Philadelphia asked Hurts about his jawns. "Jawn Air, you know what I mean? It's something unique," Hurts replied.
"Jawn Air came to me in the off-season. Usually, when I pick out my cleats, I don't know which one I'm going to wear until maybe when I wake up or get to the locker room. I try to have everything available, and it felt like this was an 11 type of day, it was a 'Jawn Air' type of day. It held true," concluded Hurts.
Hurts has been a Jordan Brand athlete since he officially signed a footwear and apparel contract with the company in August 2023. Over the past two years, Hurts has quickly become the face of Jumpman's talented NFL roster.
Hurts officially kicked off Jordan Brand's "40 Years of Greatness" campaign last December when he intentionally wore two-toned green Air Jordan 1 cleats to break the league's uniform rules. Jordan Brand paid the fine because you can't ban greatness.
After winning Super Bowl LIX, Jordan Brand celebrated Hurts' MVP honors with a quintessentially-Philly ad featuring Teddy Pendergrass. It led to "Love, Hurts" marketing campaign.
In recent years, Michael Jordan's 11th signature sneaker has been redesigned for football and baseball fields. Arguably, no football player is more synonymous with the legendary silhouette than Hurts.
While Hurts' player-exclusive cleats are not available for purchase, online shoppers can find Air Jordan 11 football cleats for $220 in adult sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods, and limited sizes at a discount at Nike.
Football fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NFL and beyond.
