Jalen Hurts Rocks Jordan 'Trunner' Shoes to Eagles Training Camp
After a long off-season, football fans rejoiced today as their favorite NFL players returned to their teams' practice facilities for training camp.
Naturally, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts teamed up with Jordan Brand to use his arrival as a way to make a sneaker statement — and they succeeded.
Hurts reported to the Philadelphia Eagles training camp in Jordan Brand's Trunner O/S. In the footwear industry, the term 'Trunner' is a combination of training and running shoe.
According to an official statement from Jumpman, Hurts wore the Jordan Trunner O/S. Built for all-day comfort, the Trunner nods to the brand's Y2K-era and Michael Jordan's classic off-season style.
While the company did not provide an official release date or pricing, they said the Jordan Trunner O/S will be available globally this October.
Trunner shoes have a long history with Jordan Brand dating back to the early 2000s. For what appears to be the first official launch colorway, the silhouette features a monochromatic Fire Red look with black detailing.
Hurts officially signed with Jordan Brand before the 2023 NFL season. Over the past two seasons, Hurts has regularly debuted player-exclusive and general-release footwear everywhere he has gone.
In late 2024, Hurts grabbed headlines when he broke NFL uniform rules by wearing mismatched cleats. Jordan Brand paid the fine and said, "You can't ban greatness," which kicked off the '40 Years of Greatness' campaign.
After winning the Super Bowl MVP, Hurts starred in a Jordan Brand ad set to the tune of Teddy Pendergrass. Shortly into the off-season, Hurts surprised employees at the company's world headquarters in Oregon.
Now that football is back, fans can expect more footwear news from Hurts and Jordan Brand. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
