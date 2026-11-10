Domantas Sabonis Leads Kalshi NBA Trade Market

Still in the early stages of the NBA season, Kalshi’s NBA trade market continues to lean on Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis as a prime trade candidate. Sabonis has a 74% chance of being traded this season.

Since just before the season, Sabonis’ trade price has dropped from 80% to 74%. Kalshi settles the market on February 12 based on whether the Kings trade Sabonis by then. A $10 trade that he’s traded by then profits $3.09.

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Sabonis on his way out?

Damontas Sabonis is off to a nice start to the 2026-27 season, averaging 15.3 points, 14.6 rebounds (leads the NBA), and 6 assists. He’s shooting 67.9% as well through nine games, which is a career high. Despite his strong play, the Kings sit at a rough 1-9 and are headed toward one of their worst seasons in recent history.

With that, Sabonis himself might want out and a chance to play for a contender during the back end of his prime years. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon recently reported that Sabonis is unhappy and “wants out” of Sacramento.

“Quite frankly, Sabonis wants out of there, and if they can move him, they would. So he's not happy.”

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix suggested on SI TV that it’s no shock that Sabonis wants out. He even went as far as saying, “who wants to be in Sacramento” with the way things are going.

“I saw some report that Damontis Sabonis wants out, no kidding,” Mannix said. “Who at this point wants to be in Sacramento? If you're Sabonis and you are in your prime, hell no, hell no. So I expected them to be bad."

Not a good fit

With the Kings on a spiral, it also seems that Sabonis is not fitting in with the direction the team is going. The Kings were once built around Sabonis after trading for him in 2021. However, after just one playoff appearance since, the Kings have not done much to surround him with the necessary pieces.

Making matters worse for his case, the Kings drafted Darius Acuff with the seventh pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He looks like he’ll take over as the face of the franchise sooner rather than later. Acuff leads the team with 25.9 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds.

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