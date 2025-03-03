The Nike Dunk High "Michigan" returns for March Madness
It is without debate that the golden era of college basketball and sneakers coincided at the same time. The late 1980s through the mid-1990s were the most memorable time for hoops fans and sneakerheads.
Nowadays, detractors pick apart college basketball for one-and-done, NIL, and conference realignment. Meanwhile, sneakerheads lament the lack of new ideas in the footwear industry.
But that cannot stop us from reminiscing on the good old days. That is the exact idea behind the nostalgic return of the Nike Dunk High in the "Michigan" colorway.
The Nike Dunk High Retro SE has returned in a familiar "Varsity Maize and Midnight Navy" colorway. The iconic colorway is a nod to legendary Wolverines teams of the past.
Online shoppers can buy the Nike Dunk High Retro SE "Michigan" colorway for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
Even Nike understands the appeal of the old-school basketball shoes. The brand writes in the product description, "You can always count on a classic."
The description continues, "With an unmatched range of colorways, the Dunk High pairs premium materials and a high-top collar for an old-school look with game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?"
The Nike Dunk was born from a series of mash-ups, hacks, and tight deadlines. The model landed on college basketball courts during the 1985-86 season.
While the original college color designs helped athletes and fans stay true to their schools, the Dunk was not an immediate success. But it was this humble sneaker's lack of popularity that helped it jump the rails to captivate skateboarders.
Decades later, this everyday favorite continues to be snatched up in countless colorways, proving its influence is undeniable. As college basketball fans prepare to buy the old-school kicks again, they prove to be a staple of March Madness.
