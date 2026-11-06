Raptors vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play

The Toronto Raptors are looking to end their four-game road trip on a high note when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.

The Raptors opened their trip with a loss to the Lakers before beating the Clippers the next night. However, they then lost by 19 in Denver on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee still has just one win of the season, upsetting the Pacers in its fourth game of the year. The Bucks did cover the spread last time out in Boston, though.

The Raptors took the final three meetings against the Bucks last season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Raptors vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors -4.5 (-110)

Bucks +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Raptors -192

Bucks +160

Total

229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Raptors vs. Bucks How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch (TV): SN, WCGV

Raptors record: 4-4

Bucks record: 1-7

Raptors vs. Bucks Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Kyle Anderson – Questionable

Scottie Barnes – Questionable

Nate Bittle – Out

Kawhi Leonard – Out

Kevin McCullar Jr. – Out

Jakob Poeltl – Probable

Immanuel Quickley – Questionable

Malachi Smith – Out

Bucks Injury Report

Kam Jones – Out

Bogoljub Markovic – Out

Pete Nance – Out

Cormac Ryan – Out

Raptors vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets

Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Tyler Herro OVER 2.5 Three Pointers (-141)

Tyler Herro is holding up his end of the bargain after being acquired from the Miami Heat in the offseason. After averaging 19.5 points per game in his career, he’s at 22.3 points per game through eight contests in Milwaukee. He’s also averaging 3.6 three-pointers made per game, which would be a career high.

Herro has made four three-pointers in four straight games, and three in seven of eight games this season. I’ll take him to stay hot tonight at home.

Raptors vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

I have to fade the Bucks until they give me a reason not to. Sure, their lone win was at home this season, but they then lost by 32 and 35 in their next two games at Fiserv Forum.

The Raptors were able to cover a -6.5 spread against the Clippers and a -9.5 spread in Washington. They should be able to win this one by more than two possessions.

Pick: Raptors -4.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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