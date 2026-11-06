Raptors vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
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The Toronto Raptors are looking to end their four-game road trip on a high note when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.
The Raptors opened their trip with a loss to the Lakers before beating the Clippers the next night. However, they then lost by 19 in Denver on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee still has just one win of the season, upsetting the Pacers in its fourth game of the year. The Bucks did cover the spread last time out in Boston, though.
The Raptors took the final three meetings against the Bucks last season.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Raptors vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Raptors -4.5 (-110)
- Bucks +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raptors -192
- Bucks +160
Total
- 229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Raptors vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 6
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): SN, WCGV
- Raptors record: 4-4
- Bucks record: 1-7
Raptors vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Kyle Anderson – Questionable
- Scottie Barnes – Questionable
- Nate Bittle – Out
- Kawhi Leonard – Out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – Out
- Jakob Poeltl – Probable
- Immanuel Quickley – Questionable
- Malachi Smith – Out
Bucks Injury Report
- Kam Jones – Out
- Bogoljub Markovic – Out
- Pete Nance – Out
- Cormac Ryan – Out
Raptors vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyler Herro OVER 2.5 Three Pointers (-141)
Tyler Herro is holding up his end of the bargain after being acquired from the Miami Heat in the offseason. After averaging 19.5 points per game in his career, he’s at 22.3 points per game through eight contests in Milwaukee. He’s also averaging 3.6 three-pointers made per game, which would be a career high.
Herro has made four three-pointers in four straight games, and three in seven of eight games this season. I’ll take him to stay hot tonight at home.
Raptors vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
I have to fade the Bucks until they give me a reason not to. Sure, their lone win was at home this season, but they then lost by 32 and 35 in their next two games at Fiserv Forum.
The Raptors were able to cover a -6.5 spread against the Clippers and a -9.5 spread in Washington. They should be able to win this one by more than two possessions.
Pick: Raptors -4.5 (-110)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop