The Air Jordan 3 'Pure Money' Drops Thursday — Will It Fly Off Shelves?
We are halfway through what has been the busiest year for Jordan Brand in a long time. Throughout 2025, Jumpman has celebrated its "40 Years of Greatness" campaign with non-stop drops of grail sneakers.
Thanks to the steady stream of highly anticipated sneaker drops, some very popular kicks are slipping through the cracks. One pair of retro basketball shoes that is less hyped, but deserves love, is the Air Jordan 3 'Pure Money' colorway.
That means an easier time for sneakerheads who really want the ultra-clean version of the Air Jordan 3. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what shoppers must know about the upcoming drop.
The Air Jordan 3 'Pure Money' colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, July 3. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes in full-family sizing on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other select retailers.
The shoes will be available in full-family sizing: adult ($205), big kid ($150), little kid ($90), and toddler ($75) sizes. The modest price increase reflects Nike's $5 price hike across most sneakers.
Will these sneakers sell out? The Air Jordan 3 is a very popular model, but the market has been saturated with sneaker drops, and the 'Pure Money' colorway may not be able to move the needle with sneakerheads.
Shoppers should have no problem buying these kicks at retail price (or below on sneaker resale websites). Frugal shoppers should monitor trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
The 'Pure Money' colorway is incredibly clean. It sports a premium white leather upper, laces, and outsoles. The nubuck elephant print mudguard appears in silver, complemented by metallic silver Jumpman logos.
Since the 'Pure Money' colorway is not an original design worn by Michael Jordan during his time with the Chicago Bulls, that means no "Nike Air" branding on the heels. Instead, the Jumpman logo graces the heels (which is a turn-off for many sneakerheads).
Additionally, the Air Jordan 3 is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe. The lifestyle kicks have transcended the sport to become a staple among sneakerheads around the world.
It has been a long time since Jordan made NBA history in the Air Jordan 3, but the retro basketball shoes remain as popular as ever. Even better, a super clean white and silver colorway will always speak to fans.
