Foot Locker's 4th of July Sale: Save 30% on the Hottest Sneakers
Sneakerheads never need much encouragement to invest in a new pair of sneakers. But showing up to your 4th of July festivities wearing fresh kicks is imperative.
Luckily for shoppers, there are major sales events planned for this upcoming weekend.
As the 4th of July weekend is fast approaching, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports are turning up the heat with can’t-miss summer deals on footwear and apparel.
This deal is perfect for sneakerheads, sport-style enthusiasts, and savvy shoppers looking to refresh their wardrobes for summer.
Foot Locker - Summertime Savings Event
Foot Locker is the go-to spot for sneakerheads. Naturally, it is offering some of these largest discounts in this weekend's upcoming sales.
From July 2 through July 6, shoppers can save up to 30% on select styles in stores and online. Starting on Wednesday, check out the Foot Locker website and your local store to take advantage of the savings.
Champs Sports - 4th of July Sale
We can never sleep on Champs Sports, as the iconic retailer is known for bringing the heat with its footwear and apparel. Of course, Champs is getting in on the action this weekend.
From July 2 through July 5, select footwear styles will be available at $49.99 and $59.99, both in stores and online. Starting Wednesday, shoppers can check out the deals at champssports.com.
Kids Foot Locker - Summertime Savings Event
Foot Locker is for the entire family — especially the youngest generation of sneakerheads. Whether buying back-to-school shoes or one last pair of sneakers for the summer, Kids Foot Locker has you covered this weekend.
From July 2 through July 7, shoppers can save up to 25% on select styles in stores and online. Starting Wednesday, check out the deals at kidsfootlocker.com.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
