NBA Legend Isaiah Thomas Calls Out the Nike SNKRS App
On Monday morning, athletes and fans in the United States competed against each other on the Nike SNKRS app. Online shoppers shared the common goal of buying the Nike Kobe 5 'Caitlin Clark' colorway.
Sneakerheads knew the release would be extremely limited in quantity, but that did not stop everyone from entering the Nike SNRS app draw — including NBA legend Isaiah Thomas.
In addition to being a two-time NBA All-Star, Thomas was known for his incredible rotation of basketball shoes on the court. The Boston Celtics legend was a diehard fan of Kobe Bryant.
Thomas was even one of the select few athletes to get a player-exclusive colorway from the Nike Kobe line released in stores (the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid 'Isaiah Thomas').
However, that does not guarantee Thomas a pair of Clark's new sneakers. At 10:14 a.m. EST, Thomas posted on X, "The SNKRS app sucks!!! (laughing with tears emoji)."
It can be assumed that Thomas "took an L" on the Nike SNKRS app just a few minutes after the draw closed at 10:10 a.m. EST.
Thomas did not play in the 2024-25 NBA season, marking the end of his long and successful professional career. Thomas played for nine different teams during his NBA career, including second stints with the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.
However, Thomas is best remembered for his time with the Boston Celtics. During his breakout 2016-17 NBA season, Thomas solidified himself as a legend of the game and an all-time sneakerhead.
It just goes to show that a former player as accomplished as Thomas is just like the rest of us when it comes to trying to buy Clark's Nike Kobe sneakers.
