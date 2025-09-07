Jordan Brand Honors Maya Moore & Carmelo Anthony in Hall of Fame Tribute
On Saturday, five legends were inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Class of 2025 included two former players who are synonymous with Jordan Brand.
Four-time WNBA champion Maya Moore and ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony represented Jordan Brand throughout their career and all the way into the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Ohio.
To mark the occasion, Jordan Brand rolled out a tribute video for each player that was equally unique and inspiring. First, Moore channeled Michael Jordan by putting on all of her championship rings dating back to college and recreating the iconic photograph of the GOAT.
Moore's version of the picture included the title, "Need we say Moore?" The caption read, "The movement before the movement. Congrats @mooremaya."
Meanwhile, Jordan Brand enlisted the legendary filmmaker and sneaker icon Spike Lee to pay homage to Anthony in a minute-long video that covered his rise from college to the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks to a three-time Olympic gold medalist.
Jumpman said in a statement, "Jordan Brand proudly celebrates Maya Moore and Carmelo Anthony - two icons whose legacies have shaped the game and the culture around it.
Maya's brilliance, leadership, and unwavering purpose made her one of the most impactful athletes of our time. Carmelo's artistry, grit, and voice gave generations a reason to believe. Their induction into the Hall of Fame is a moment of reflection, pride, and gratitude - for everything they've given to the game, and to us."
For all of our fellow Millennials who are feeling nostalgic and a little bittersweet about this moment, they can check out a wide range of apparel and sneakers at Jordan.com. Like Spike said, when "Melo" gets to the Hall, so we all get to the Hall.
The WNBA Playoffs and the NBA regular season are quickly approaching, so fans can expect more heat from Jordan Brand. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA, WNBA, and beyond.
More Basketball Footwear News
Kelsey Plum's aura inspired new Under Armour shoes.
Tracy McGrady has reunited with adidas as part of a new deal.
The Nike LeBron 23 reigns supreme this fall.
The Nike Kobe 9 Low "Lakers Away" is out now.