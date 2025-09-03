Nike Unveils LeBron James' 23rd Signature Basketball Shoe
As Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James prepares for his unprecedented 23rd NBA season, he continues to defy the odds of age with his elite level of play on the court. But it would not be right if Nike did celebrate the moment with footwear engineered for basketball royalty.
Fit for the Forever King. Built to power future greats. Nike has introduced James' 23rd signature basketball shoe. The Nike LeBron 23 is an innovative performance model that honors the unparalleled career of the Forever King while fueling the rise of future generations.
The new silhouette pairs Nike's industry-defining technology with unmatched storytelling that pays homage to 23 stories of greatness — each one revealing a piece of the legend and the man behind it. One way that innovation and narrative converge: the Crown, a LeBron-only symbol that doubles as a technological feature within the shoe.
Tech Specs
For the first time in the Nike LeBron signature line, the LeBron 23 features a full-length ZoomX drop-in midsole, delivering responsiveness and game-changing court feel. The drop-in midsole, made of Nike's lightest and most responsive foam, pairs with a new Crown Containment System for extra stability.
The silhouette sports a lightweight engineered upper and soft interior lining for standout comfort and breathability. A carbon fiber shank beneath the midsole and containment system provides torsional support. Lastly, a multi-directional traction pattern improves grip for quick cuts.
"One of the things that's so powerful about the LeBron XXIII is that the foot engages directly with our ZoomX foam, enabling an unmatched level of connectivity and court feel," says Ross Klein, Senior Director, Men's Basketball Footwear Product Design. "There's nothing that beats ZoomX: The energy return, the responsiveness, the weight, the sensation — it hits every level of what athletes love."
Klein added, "From ZoomX foam to a carbon fiber shank and our new Crown Containment System, the LeBron XXIII is really about the best materials, channeling simplicity and reductivity into a design built right for both the Forever King and the next generation."
Release Information
The Nike LeBron 23 releases in the "Uncharted" colorway in China on September 25 before launching globally at nike.com and select retail locations on October 3.
Additional colorways will become available over the coming months. The Forever King apparel collection launches ahead of the upcoming holiday season.
The "Uncharted" launch colorway commemorates James' milestone of becoming the first NBA player to score more than 40,000 points. The second colorway to become available, "Miami Twice," recalls his back-to-back NBA titles and Finals MVPs.
Meanwhile, the third style, "The Chosen One and the One Who Chose," celebrates him and his son, Bronny, becoming the NBA's first father-son duo to play for the same team on October 22, 2024.
"The LeBron XXIII reflects the deep partnership I have with Nike, pushing the limits of design and innovation to create a new signature shoe that powers my game and tells the story of my career," said James in a press release. "Over two decades later, we're still going strong, inspiring the next generation with a shoe that's made for greatness."
Details and Apparel Collection
Nike will drop unique graphic tees highlighting each of the 23 stories alongside its corresponding shoe colorway.
Each silhouette will come packaged in a unique, crown-molded box from one of three eras of LeBron's career: "The Chosen 1 Arrives" (2002-2010); "Taking the Throne" (2010-2018); and "Long Live the King," beginning in 2018.
Each box will include a booklet featuring all the stories of the Forever King journey, and each shoe will come with a charm that matches the heel icon of its specific colorway.
The Forever King apparel collection will include premium jerseys and shorts that recall his career with St. Vincent–St. Mary High School, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.
The collection also features elevated apparel styles, including two jackets, a hoodie, pants, and shorts. The sportswear pieces incorporate premium material executions, trim finishes, and metal grommets, as well as Forever King drawcord clamps, woven jock tags, and lion embroidery.
James unveiled his latest signature silhouette during his Forever King Tour of China, which serves to deepen his connection with some of the world's most passionate hoopers and basketball fans.
