Did NBA 2K26 Leak Jayson Tatum's 4th Signature Sneaker?
In May, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum suffered a non-contact Achilles tendon rupture against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Tatum's injury sank the Celtics' hopes for last season and probably the upcoming season.
While it seems highly unlikely that Tatum will return for the 2025-26 NBA season, fans can expect his signature sneaker line with Jordan Brand to continue moving forward.
Currently, there is no official release information for the Jordan Tatum 4. However, fans might have just gotten an unofficial sneak peek at Tatum's unreleased sneakers.
The popular basketball video game franchise, NBA 2K, releases its latest installment later this week. On September 5, NBA 2K26 will officially hit shelves. Some fans have already spotted Tatum's character playing in never-before-seen shoes that could be the Jordan Tatum 4.
The Instagram account @tatumkicks shared detailed pictures of what it's calling the Jordan Tatum 4. The silhouette sports a similar design to its predecessor with a new black, red, and white colorway.
Thanks to the incredible graphics of NBA 2K26, fans are getting detailed views of the new shoe. Its herringbone traction pattern, oversized '0' on the heel, and subtle Jumpman logos give away much of the surprise.
Tatum is already out of his walking boot and gradually working his way back onto the court. Rehabilitating an Achilles rupture is one of the slowest and most difficult challenges an athlete can face.
Even if Tatum does not return to the court in the upcoming NBA season, fans can expect his fourth signature sneaker to drop at some point during the year. Jordan Brand will likely rely on one of its NBA or college players to debut the model if Tatum is unable to do so.
In the meantime, athletes and fans can shop Tatum's signature sneaker line at a discount in select styles on the Nike website. The Jordan Tatum line always offers solid performance technology and cool colorways at a fair price.
