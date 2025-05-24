A'ja Wilson's Nike Sneakers Drop in Bold "Leo Lights" Colorway
Earlier this month, Nike launched the first signature basketball shoe for Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson. The Nike A'One immediately grabbed the attention of sneakerheads and continues to dominate headlines.
In just a few short weeks, Nike has dropped three colorways of Wilson's debut hoop shoe. Even better, a meaningful fourth colorway is scheduled to be released next week. It taps into Wilson's fiery persona on the court and mindfulness off the court.
Fans have seen Wilson wear the Nike A'One in the "Leo Lights" colorway during NBA games, and soon they can purchase it too. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the highly anticipated sneakers.
The Nike A'One in the "Leo Lights" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, May 29, 2025.
Online shoppers can buy the shoes in adult ($115) and big kid ($90) sizing at Nike, Foot Locker, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Two of the three Nike A'One colorways that have dropped so far have sold out quickly online. It is safe to assume the "Leo Lights" colorway could also sell out fast.
The "Leo Lights" colorway uses a beautiful blend of Black, Laser Pink, Pink, and Hyper Pink throughout the silhouette. According to Nike, it is inspired by Wilson's zodiac sign, celebrating the born leader she was destined to be on and off the basketball court.
Like every other colorway of the Nike A'One, the model touts solid performance technology at an affordable price. The upper is made of light and breathable mesh.
Meanwhile, a plush Cushlon 3.0 foam offers optimal energy return underfoot. The midfoot band provides optimal arch support and movement control. Lastly, the generative traction pattern helps Wilson continue to be a lockdown defender.
Basketball fans and athletes who miss out on Wilson's upcoming sneaker drops should not worry, as Nike will release several more colorways over the next year for its new signature athlete.
With the WNBA season in full swing, look for Wilson to debut more colorways of the Nike A'One on the hardwood.
